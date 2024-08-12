2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Jazz Waive Two-Way Wing Taevion Kinsey

Aug 12, 2024, 4:19 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Taevion Kinsey of the Utah Jazz grabs a rebound at the Salt Lake Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz waived two-way wing Taevion Kinsey on Monday as they inch closer to finalizing their training camp roster.

Kinsey signed with the Jazz in early July and played for the team at both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

Kinsey made 34 appearances with the Jazz G League affiliate last season averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 31 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-5, Kinsey is a strong athlete and shot 59 percent from the floor, 51 percent from three, and 79 percent from the free-throw line.

Kinsey first signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Jazz last August and was immediately waived and signed by the Stars.

Before signing the contract, the Marshall product played for the Jazz during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer leagues.

At Marshall, Kinsey averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over five seasons before going undrafted in 2023.

The wing signed a 10-day contract for the Jazz late in the 2023-24 campaign but never saw the floor during the regular season.

The Jazz now have an open two-way contract on the roster.

Jason Preston and Micah Potter also fill two-way roster spots on the team.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

