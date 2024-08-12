2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist

Aug 12, 2024, 4:24 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Ike-Larsen-Utah-State-Aggies-Football

SALT LAKE CITYUtah State Football safety Ike Larsen was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist for the 2024 College Football season on Monday.

Established in 1995, the Chuck Bednarik Award is presented to the nation’s best defensive player every year.

In 2023, Larsen was an elite force in the Aggies secondary.

He posted 103 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two blocked kicks, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 13 games played.

Larsen was named a College Football Network Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Mountain West, and a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

In a recent interview on the KSL Sports Zone, Larsen spoke about the changes within the USU Athletics Department and how his excitement for the upcoming season remains unchanged.

“(The mentality) is great,” Larsen said. “I have a great feeling about this season. We’re not going to skip a beat. We’re a talented group of kids and we have a lot of heart and desire.”

Amid significant personnel changes both on and off the field in Logan, the Aggies will rely on Larsen as a leader and a playmaker in 2024.

About Ike Larsen

A prep standout at nearby Sky View High School, Larsen joined the Aggies with quite the high school resume.

Following his senior season, 247Sports.com rated Larsen the 24th-best recruit in Utah. MaxPreps.com named him first-team all-state as a defensive back after he registered 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Larsen also blocked nine kicks on special teams and returned two INTs for touchdowns.

Larsen’s athleticism showed nearly every time he touched the football on offense. He caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five scores while carrying the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four TDs.

Larsen earned second-team all-state recognition following his junior season at Logan High. He ended the season with 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he added 62 tackles, picked off seven passes, and broke up seven others. He finished the year with ten touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Heavy rain is hitting parts of Utah, bringing welcome relief to a state that has gotten drier over ...

Daniel Woodruff

Rain comes at critical time for Utah after prolonged heat, abnormally dry conditions

Heavy rain hit parts of Utah on Monday, that brought welcome relief to a state that has gotten drier over the last few weeks.

12 minutes ago

A banner over the Shops at South Towne promoting the new site of the Utah Hockey Club training cent...

Lindsay Aerts

South Town Mall ‘isn’t going anywhere,’ letter says as SEG starts construction on NHL team practice facility

The Utah Hockey Club is making the old Macy's at the Shops at South Town its new practice facility, but the rest of the mall "isn't going anywhere," according to a letter sent to mall stores.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Jazz Waive Two-Way Wing Taevion Kinsey

The Utah Jazz waived two-way wing Taevion Kinsey on Monday as they inch closer to finalizing their training camp roster.

46 minutes ago

A view of Little Wildhorse Canyon from Chopper 5....

Michael Houck

Goblin Valley visitor center closes as search and rescue crews look for a missing hiker

Search and rescue crews are still looking for a man who went missing in Little Wild Horse Canyon on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Anna Thorley

Get Gephardt: Sewer Line Insurance – TONIGHT

1 hour ago

Anna Thorley

Get Gephardt: Sewer Line Insurance – THURSDAY

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist