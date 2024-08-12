Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Named To Chuck Bednarik Award Watchlist

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State Football safety Ike Larsen was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist for the 2024 College Football season on Monday.

Established in 1995, the Chuck Bednarik Award is presented to the nation’s best defensive player every year.

In 2023, Larsen was an elite force in the Aggies secondary.

He posted 103 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, two blocked kicks, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 13 games played.

Larsen was named a College Football Network Honorable Mention All-American, First-Team All-Mountain West, and a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

💨Junior safety @IkeLarsen19 is impressed with Aggies offense and likes the direction of the defense following USU’s first scrimmage Saturday. 📖 https://t.co/WHsGUNx8rV#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/o5SE5ouBXt — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 10, 2024

In a recent interview on the KSL Sports Zone, Larsen spoke about the changes within the USU Athletics Department and how his excitement for the upcoming season remains unchanged.

“(The mentality) is great,” Larsen said. “I have a great feeling about this season. We’re not going to skip a beat. We’re a talented group of kids and we have a lot of heart and desire.”

Amid significant personnel changes both on and off the field in Logan, the Aggies will rely on Larsen as a leader and a playmaker in 2024.

About Ike Larsen

A prep standout at nearby Sky View High School, Larsen joined the Aggies with quite the high school resume.

Following his senior season, 247Sports.com rated Larsen the 24th-best recruit in Utah. MaxPreps.com named him first-team all-state as a defensive back after he registered 55 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Larsen also blocked nine kicks on special teams and returned two INTs for touchdowns.

Larsen’s athleticism showed nearly every time he touched the football on offense. He caught 24 passes for 565 yards and five scores while carrying the ball 19 times for 197 yards and four TDs.

Larsen earned second-team all-state recognition following his junior season at Logan High. He ended the season with 35 catches for 548 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he added 62 tackles, picked off seven passes, and broke up seven others. He finished the year with ten touchdowns, scoring on offense, defense, and special teams.

