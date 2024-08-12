2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Rain comes at critical time for Utah after prolonged heat, abnormally dry conditions

Aug 12, 2024, 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:09 pm

Heavy rain is hitting parts of Utah, bringing welcome relief to a state that has gotten drier over ...

Heavy rain is hitting parts of Utah, bringing welcome relief to a state that has gotten drier over the last few weeks. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

(Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY Heavy rain hit parts of Utah on Monday, which brought welcome relief to a state that has gotten drier over the last few weeks.

“This is fairly significant rainfall that we’re anticipating where some areas could see in excess of an inch during that time,” said Glen Merrill, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, in an interview Monday.

Merrill said the rain comes at a critical time as soil moisture levels in the state have taken a hit. Those levels are important, Merrill said, because they help ensure more water from the state’s snowpack runs off into lakes and streams rather than getting sucked into the ground.

“We’ve had very big winters the last two years. We’ve really juiced up our soils coming into this summer,” Merrill said. “But over the last couple months between June and July, we’ve really seen those soils take a hard hit from extremely warm temperatures – well above normal – and very dry conditions.”

Merrill said storms Monday and Tuesday will help recharge the soil in the short term, but the state needs more rain. Right now, Merrill said, long-term projections show below average precipitation for the first part of fall.

“Hopefully that will change,” he said.

Meanwhile, 90% of Utah is considered “abnormally dry,” according to Merrill, and drought conditions are showing up again in the Tooele Valley as well as parts of southwestern Utah and the Uintah Basin.

“We’re hoping for more precipitation, as always,” Merrill said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A banner over the Shops at South Towne promoting the new site of the Utah Hockey Club training cent...

Lindsay Aerts

South Town Mall ‘isn’t going anywhere,’ letter says as SEG starts construction on NHL team practice facility

The Utah Hockey Club is making the old Macy's at the Shops at South Town its new practice facility, but the rest of the mall "isn't going anywhere," according to a letter sent to mall stores.

31 minutes ago

A view of Little Wildhorse Canyon from Chopper 5....

Michael Houck

Goblin Valley visitor center closes as search and rescue crews look for a missing hiker

Search and rescue crews are still looking for a man who went missing in Little Wild Horse Canyon on Saturday.

1 hour ago

A crash and water created a slowdown on westbound Interstate 80 on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 12...

Larry D. Curtis

WEATHER, TRAFFIC ALERT: Thunderstorms wreak havoc in northern Utah

Monsoon moisture is streaming into Utah Monday with scattered thunderstorms that are expected to pack a punch, according to KSL TV's meteorological team.

2 hours ago

Officials in Moab recently voted to implement a city property tax for the first time since 1991. (M...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Moab OKs new property tax; 4 school districts proposing some of the largest hikes

As public hearings start unfolding on the many property tax hikes proposed around Utah, the city of Moab and four school districts are proposing the largest property tax hikes for 2024-2025.

2 hours ago

woman's portrait photo...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run charged

A man arrested for allegedly hitting a woman helping an injured cat in the road and then driving off is now facing formal criminal charges.

4 hours ago

NHL team owners Ryan & Ashley Smith, the players and coaches, and Sandy city leaders breaking groun...

Brian Carlson

Ground broken on new Utah Hockey Club training facility

Construction is starting on the Utah Hockey Club's new training facility. The team held the groundbreaking Monday at the Shops at South Town, the facility's future site in Sandy.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Rain comes at critical time for Utah after prolonged heat, abnormally dry conditions