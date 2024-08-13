2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Aerosmith cancels long delayed Salt Lake concert, what happens to ticketholders now?

Aug 12, 2024, 10:27 PM | Updated: 10:34 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


SALT LAKE CITY First it was postponed, and now Aerosmith has officially cancelled its farewell concert in Salt Lake City. So, what now for fans who have been fighting for a refund?

“I paid $302 plus their fees,” said Shane Frandsen who bought tickets to see Aerosmith back when the concert was originally scheduled for 2023.

In May, he told me the show got pushed to a day that no longer worked for his schedule.

“The show is scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving and that’s really a bad day for me,” he said at the time.

Diane Prigge had the same story. She paid more than $600 for a single floor seat ticket that she could no longer use, no thanks to the show’s rescheduling.

“I just want my money back,” she said.

 And that has been the rub with the ticket resellers. People who bought tickets directly from the Delta Center or Ticketmaster were offered refunds. But Frandsen and Prigge bought tickets from third-party ticket brokers. Prigge got her ticket from a company called TicketsCenter, while Frandsen bought his from TicketsatWork.

“They, in no uncertain terms, told me, ‘Sorry, you’re out of luck,’” Frandsen said of his conversation withs TicketsatWork.

I reached out to both of those third-party ticket brokers. While Frandsen’s took my name and contact information, they never responded. Prigge’s seller told me I should read the terms and conditions on their website, which says “If the event was postponed or rescheduled, a refund will not be issued for your order as the tickets will still be valid for the new date.”

“I feel railroaded,” she said.

Well, railroaded no longer. After Aerosmith announced its official cancellation, I followed up with both Frandsen and Prigge. Both tell me that those third party ticket brokers have finally agreed to send their money back.

Shows get pushed and cancelled all the time. We saw this a ton with COVID. It happened recently with three Taylor Swift shows in Austria. In my years of reporting on this what I tend to see is that if a show is cancelled, just about everyone gets their money back. But, when a show is postponed, even postponed indefinitely, getting a refund is much harder and it often comes down to the terms and conditions of the ticket seller.

