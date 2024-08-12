2024 Paris Olympic coverage
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Sign Oscar Tshiebwe To Two-Way Contract

Aug 12, 2024, 6:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have signed NBA free agent Oscar Tshiebwe to a two-way contract.

The team announced the move on social media shortly after waiving wing Taevion Kinsey early in the day.

Related: Jazz Waive Taevion Kinsey

Jazz Sign Oscar Tshiebwe

Tshiebwe joins the Jazz after spending the first year of his career on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The forward made eight appearances for the Pacers last season averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in five minutes per game.

Tshiebwe jumped on the NBA radar as a dominant rebounder during his college career.

The native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo averaged 14.5 rebounds per game over four seasons split between West Virginia and Kentucky.

Tshiebwe went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft but signed with the Pacers as an unrestricted free agent.

The 24-year-old averaged 16.4 points and 16.1 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.

The Jazz have now filled their three two-way roster spots.

Related: Jazz Announce Four Signings

Jason Preston signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Jazz last season, while Micah Pottery re-signed with the team on a two-way contract earlier this month.

The Tshiebwe announcement caps a busy 48-hour stretch for the Jazz who signed Svi Mykhailiuk and Drew Eubanks on Saturday, before officially announcing the contracts for Johnny Juzang and second-round pick Kyle Filipowski on Monday.

How Do You Pronounce Oscar Tshiebwe?

Tshiebwe is pronounced SHEEB-way.

