BYU Football QB Battle ‘Starting To Form’ Entering Week Three Of Camp

Aug 12, 2024, 7:22 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football completed a closed, 102-play scrimmage on Saturday.

It was the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Did the scrimmage lead to a starting quarterback being announced between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon?

BYU QB battle continues into week three of Fall Camp

Not yet, according to head coach Kalani Sitake, after Monday’s practice concluded.

“I know you guys are going to ask about the quarterback competition,” said Sitake. “It’s starting to form, but when we get there and are ready to announce something, then we’ll do that.”

When asked if Sitake will announce the QB before game week against Southern Illinois, he said, “I think so, yeah. We’d like to do that.”

The last time BYU had a fall camp quarterback battle was in 2021. Sitake and his program announced Jaren Hall as the starter on the final day of camp.

BYU Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick remains consistent in saying that he isn’t in a rush to name the starter.

“We’re getting there. But I’m not in a hurry. We’re gonna just keep playing for a little bit,” Roderick said.

“My experience with these things is usually the decision gets made on the field, and it gets to a point where everybody on the team knows, and then when we say who the starter is, everybody’s like, ‘Yeah, duh.’ That’s what we’re looking for. We’re not quite there. It’s a good battle, but we’ll keep going for a while. There’s no rush.”

Highlight plays from Retzlaff and Bohanon at Monday’s practice

During Monday’s media observation, which took place inside the Indoor Practice Facility due to inclement weather, Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon’s quarterback reps were doing business as usual at camp, splitting time with the first-team offense.

Both quarterbacks had big plays through the air in two-minute drills. Retzlaff connected with wide receiver Kody Epps to get BYU’s offense down to the 19-yard line.

On the next drive, Bohanon found Keelan Marion for a big gain.

Both drives resulted in field goals from Will Ferrin and Matthias Dunn, respectively.

“I’m seeing great competition,” Sitake said on the QBs. “Right now, we’re not ready to make any announcement. But I think we have some really good quarterbacks, and those two have definitely improved since practice one to now.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

KSL 5 TV Live

