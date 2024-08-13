2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Phil Lyman asks Utah’s top court to prevent printing of ballots until resolution in his case

Aug 12, 2024, 7:46 PM

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Bro...

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — State Rep. Phil Lyman asked the Utah Supreme Court to prevent the printing of ballots for the November general election pending the outcome of an earlier case in which he asked the justices to kick Gov. Spencer Cox out of office and make Lyman the Republican nominee for governor.

The Blanding Republican has taken his case to the courts since losing the June 25 GOP primary to Cox by more than 37,000 votes. He said Sunday he would run for governor as a write-in candidate. Utah has a law that prevents candidates who have filed a declaration of candidacy from running as an unaffiliated candidate in the same year.

Lyman filed a lawsuit in Utah’s 3rd District Court just a week after the election asking a judge to force election officials to turn over a list of names of people who signed ballot access petitions for Cox. The campaign has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the signatures collected and said it would like to examine the lists.

Petition with Utah Supreme Court

In a petition to the Utah Supreme Court on Aug. 2, he claimed Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson committed “malfeasance” in allowing Cox on the primary ballot, asked that the pair be thrown out of office, asked that the primary election results be invalidated and that he be named the Republican gubernatorial nominee on the general election ballot.

Lyman filed a request for a preliminary injunction in that same case with the Supreme Court on Monday, asking the five justices to halt the printing of ballots for the November election until the Supreme Court issues a ruling, force Cox to veto any election-related bills passed by the Legislature while his case plays out, and prevent the Utah Republican Party from endorsing Cox for governor in November.

Like the Aug. 2 request, Lyman filed the petition to the top court on his own behalf, without an attorney signing on.

In a press release, he accused Henderson of committing a “third-degree felony and malfeasance in office for creating a counterfeit ballot.”

“It is our duty as elected officials that we have free and fair elections in Utah,” Lyman said in a statement. “We owe it to the public to ensure that elections are conducted lawfully and candidates are treated fairly. As Republicans, we also need to defend our party’s right to nominate candidates via our party’s constitution and bylaws, which state the winner of the convention is the GOP nominee for the general election.”

‘Strong-armed’

His court filing, obtained Monday by KSL.com, also claims he was “strong-armed” into competing in the primary election and should have been allowed to advance to the general election because he won 67.5% of the Republican delegate vote during the statewide nominating convention in April.

“Yet, in a move that makes political shenanigans look like a friendly game of checkers, the respondents have strong-armed petitioner Lyman onto the June 25, 2024, primary ballot, forcing petitioner Lyman to take another spin on the nomination merry-go-round,” the petition states. “Tossing aside the party constitution like an outdated rulebook and treated the convention nomination like a dress rehearsal that never happened — circumventing the indirect primary allowed by Utah elections law.”

Lyman has contested Utah’s election law that allows candidates to qualify for the primary ballot by winning during the party convention or by collecting enough signatures. Utah law states: “A qualified political party that nominates one or more candidates for an elective office” using the convention system “and has one or more candidates qualify as a candidate for that office” by gathering signatures, “shall participate in the primary election for that office.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8...

Associated Press

Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with Elon Musk

Donald Trump is returning — at least for one night — to do a live interview Monday on X, the platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

8 hours ago

Kamala Harris...

Aaron Pellish, Eva McKend and Kim Berryman, CNN

Harris endorses eliminating taxes on tips, touting policy first proposed by Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris has backed the elimination of taxes on tips for hospitality and service workers, endorsing a policy first offered by former President Donald Trump.

12 hours ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential can...

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents.

2 days ago

Colby Jenkins, left, sits alongside attorney Scott Young as he goes before the Utah Supreme Court i...

Lindsay Aerts

Colby Jenkins’ Utah Supreme Court arguments claim USPS ‘interference’ in GOP Primary

The Utah Supreme Court heard arguments over late-postmarked ballots in Utah's 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary on Friday.

3 days ago

A drone view shows the stage where former President Donald Trump had been standing during an assass...

Curt Devine, Holmes Lybrand, Isabelle Chapman and Zachary Cohen, CNN

New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt

A local police officer told a fellow officer after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump that he warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.

3 days ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah Supreme Court to hear arguments Friday in 2nd District GOP primary dispute

The Utah Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought against Beaver County by Colby Jenkins, a candidate who lost to Rep. Celeste Maloy.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Phil Lyman asks Utah’s top court to prevent printing of ballots until resolution in his case