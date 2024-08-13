2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Here are some simple ways to cool down your energy costs

Aug 12, 2024, 10:37 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY When the temperature rises, we want to cool down. But doing that is getting more and more expensive.

The cost of electricity powering your air conditioning unit is rising.

Victor and Heidi Sotoseguel, who live in Draper, have noticed they’re paying way more with no change in lifestyle.

“It has been higher,” said Victor Sotoseguel.

“It’s something that is really pinching our wallet right now,” said Heidi Sotosequel.

And it’s not expected to get any better. As KSL TV recently reported, Rocky Mountain Power wants to raise rates by 30%, citing inflation and new power projects in Utah.

“That’s a big deal,” said Teresa Hunsaker, a consumer educator who taught for years at USU Extension in Weber County. “I think it’s something that we need to take into our own hands because there are many things no-cost and low-cost things that we can do.”

Simple tips to save money

What can you do? Hunsaker said start by cleaning and maintaining your air conditioner, keeping it free of debris and brush.

Also, Hunsaker said, regularly change the air filters.

Besides that, use ceiling fans inside making sure the blades are rotating in the correct way and keep windows covered.

Finally, run your thermostat higher.

“For every degree above 75 degrees, you’re saving about 10% in energy use,” Hunsaker said. “That then equates to dollars on your power bill.”

Insulate against high energy costs

Besides those tips, consider adding insulation to your house to prevent outside air from getting in.

“We get quite a few phone calls where people just say my bills are getting outrageous,” said Brady Burrell, manager of Centerville-based Energy Experts.

Recently, KSL TV tagged along as his crew added 11 inches of insulation to the attic at a Bluffdale house.

“That’s the biggest spot where that heat can transfer whether in or out of your home,” Burrell said.

It costs a few hundred dollars to get that done, but Burrell said tax credits and rebates through utility companies can help pay.

Plus, Burrell said, homeowners often recoup their expenses fairly quickly just from the savings in their monthly bill.

Utility bill assistance

All these little things can make a big difference, experts say, toward combatting high energy costs.

“So many of the families that I have done consulting with on their finances really are struggling,” Hunsaker said. “If I can save $40 and 50, yeah, (it) makes a difference.”

But even with that, it can be difficult for many people to pay their utility bills. There are state and federal programs available to help with that. For more information, check out the links below:

