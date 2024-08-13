Utah veteran first in the state to receive new cutting-edge glaucoma treatment

A new innovative procedure is taking the responsibility out of the patient’s hands.

SALT LAKE CITY – Around three million Americans are living with glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness. Doctors can prescribe medication, like eye drops, but they can’t make the patients use them.

John Airsman, 77, was the first patient in Utah to receive the new treatment.

“I’m a celebrity, I guess.” he said.

Airsman, a Vietnam War veteran and motorcycle enthusiast, was diagnosed with glaucoma in 1985. He was given eye drops to treat the condition but has found it difficult to use them consistently.

“I wasn’t real good at remembering,” he said.

What is iDose?

His doctor told him about a newly FDA-approved device called iDose, a microscopic-sized implant that continuously releases glaucoma medication directly into the eye, replacing the need for daily eye drops.

“This is really the first device of its kind,” said Dr. Rachel Simpson, division chief of ophthalmology at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“At least 50% of patients who are prescribed glaucoma medications don’t use them at all or use them very, very inconsistently, so to have this tool that essentially takes this out of the patient’s hands and says, we have the medication that’s going to work for you, and we’re going to just deliver it right where it needs to be, is really a big step forward.”

Simpson performed Airsman’s procedure in July – the first one in the state.

“We know the medication works, and now we know we can deliver it directly to the eye, and we’ve never been able to do that before,” she said.

The procedure itself took only a few minutes, and Airsman was back to work in no time.

“I don’t notice a thing,” he said. “I can’t tell it’s in there.”

Simpson said the procedure is low risk with minimal side effects. Airsman noted his vision was a bit blurry immediately following the surgery but has since cleared up.

Both Airsman and Simpson hope this will pave the way for glaucoma therapy.

“We have come so far in the tools to treat glaucoma from where we were 25 years ago, and I think we will see more and more opportunities to use this device as we see how successful it is,” Simpson said.

Data shows once implanted, iDose provides at least three years of treatment. Talk with your doctor if you’re a glaucoma patient interested in learning more about this device.