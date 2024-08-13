2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Deputies recommend charges after dog shot, killed in Wasatch County

Aug 12, 2024, 10:30 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTYInvestigators said Monday that they found probable cause of aggravated animal cruelty and were recommending charges to prosecutors after a Midway family said their dog was shot and killed by a neighbor.

According to information from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of the dog being shot.

Aaron and Aimee Simpson, the owners of 8-year-old Greater Swiss mountain dog “Blue,” told KSL 5 they received a call from their next-door neighbor shortly after the shooting happened.

“Her story was that the neighbor walked over, he’d been around that morning trying to get the dog to come out in the road, walking back and forth, riding his bike back and forth,” Aaron Simpson said during an interview Monday evening. “And then at some point, he walked into the yard while our neighbor was outside and she started yelling at him and he just walked up, grabbed our dog, pulled him out through the pumpkin patch into the edge of the road just on the bike lane there by a truck and pulled a gun from his shorts and shot him.”

Per the statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies preliminarily determined “probable cause existed to believe that the individual involved unlawfully discharged a firearm within city limits and committed aggravated cruelty to an animal.”

The office said that investigators were referring the case to the Wasatch County Attorney for screening.

“This incident is being taken very seriously,” Sheriff Jared Rigby said in the statement. “The safety of our community, including its animals, is the top priority for our office. We are thoroughly investigating this incident to ensure all appropriate actions are taken.”

According to the Simpsons, this was not the first run-in with the neighbor about the dog.

Aimee Simpson said neighbors had witnessed the man on multiple occasions take pictures of Blue when he was out in the road and also threatened harm against the dog about a year earlier.

“We got a call one day that the neighbor was trying to kill our dog,” Aaron Simpson said. “He’d come across the road with some type of sword—I don’t exactly what type, a samurai sword or something—but he’d come walking over while our neighbor had her kids and her grandkids out in her front yard and our dog was there with theirs and started swinging at the dogs.”

The couple said they’ve had a difficult time wrapping their minds around the situation.

“Why would you do that, especially with kids around?” Aaron questioned.

Aaron Simpson said he was worried about what might be next now that Blue is gone.

“He’s spent so much time obsessed about our animal,” Simpson said. “This isn’t normal, this isn’t rational behavior.”

Late Monday evening, other neighbors showed up to the Simpson home in support. Some wrapped blue ribbons around fence posts and mailboxes.

The couple said they were devastated by the sudden loss of their dog.

“It took us 15 years to finally get a dog,” Aimee Simpson said. “We did all the research about what kind of dog we wanted and we live in this Swiss town of Midway and we decided we were going to get a Swiss mountain dog. They’re related to the Bernese mountain dog and he was a really good pet.”

Aaron Simpson remembered Blue as the most social dog he had ever had.

“He was just ready for whatever,” he said. “He just thought everybody loved him.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Shane Frandsen talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about his struggles to get a refund from a postponed...

Matt Gephardt

Aerosmith cancels long delayed Salt Lake concert, what happens to ticketholders now?

First it was postponed, and now Aerosmith has officially cancelled its farewell concert in Salt Lake City. So, what now for fans who have been fighting for a refund?

3 minutes ago

Dr. Rachel Simpson performed a new cutting-edge glaucoma treatment on John Airsman. It's the first ...

Emma Benson

Utah veteran first in the state to receive new cutting-edge glaucoma treatment

Around three million Americans are living with glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness. Doctors can prescribe medication, like eye drops, but they can't make the patients use them. A new innovative procedure is taking the responsibility out of the patient's hands.  

2 hours ago

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Bro...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Phil Lyman asks Utah’s top court to prevent printing of ballots until resolution in his case

State Rep. Phil Lyman asked the Utah Supreme Court to prevent the printing of ballots for the November general election pending the outcome of an earlier case in which he asked the justices to kick Gov. Spencer Cox out of office and make Lyman the Republican nominee for governor.

3 hours ago

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sa...

Mark Jones

Open house for Pittsburgh temple set to begin this week

An open house for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin later this week.

3 hours ago

Dylan McPeake and other USU student placing the drone boat into the Utah Lake to study algal blooms...

Mike Anderson

Researchers study the toxicity and airborne spread of algal blooms

University students are investigating whether algal blooms in Utah Lake could be airborne in a study that started Monday. 

4 hours ago

Aspen Anderson meeting Carrie Becker after Becker saved her from a serious crash that could have co...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Woman injured in crash reunited with off-duty nurse who stopped to help her

An off-duty nurse is being credited for helping save a young woman from amputation following a serious crash. 

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Deputies recommend charges after dog shot, killed in Wasatch County