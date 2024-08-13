2024 Paris Olympic coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Herriman City shares safety tips in light of intense rainstorms

Aug 12, 2024, 11:00 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

HERRIMAN — Monday’s rainstorms forced Herriman City to halt its Farmers Marketplace and instead monitor for any flooding, as water built up on roads and in dry creek beds.

At the same time, a local food truck made the best of the cancelled market, by showing up to serve customers in a new way. An orange trailer was all set up at Crane Plaza next to Herriman City Hall Monday evening, serving an empty parking lot.

Omer Godinet, his wife, and son were inside the trailer waiting for orders at their food truck Seki Island Taste. They were planning to see dozens of customers at Herriman’s Monday Market, which features a farmers market-style event as well as a food truck roundup.

But intense storms had other plans.

“When we got here, the rain is still here,” Godinet said. “And, not too many people out.”

The farmer’s market portion of the evening was cancelled, and the food truck roundup moved forward with a “reduced” lineup. Godinet explained only a few trucks showed up, but the rest left early.

He explained how he dished up orders like pupu chicken in a safer way to a few people.

“It’s more like a drive-through thing with people in their car, looking at the menu and ordering, and sitting in the cars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Herriman City focused on making sure the more than an inch of rain in less than an hour was flowing, rather than flooding.

“When we get these storms, we have a lot of people who go around and monitor the stormwater infrastructure to make sure everything is flowing how it should,” explained Jonathan Lafollette, Herriman City Communications Manager.

They pay attention to areas like the normally dry Midas Creek, which turned into a brown, murky creek.

Parks became detention ponds.

Lafollette urged residents to stay prepared, including stocking up on sandbags, which they offer at Butterfield Park.

He also explained why it’s important to stay away from canals and detention ponds, even if they look fun to play in.

Videos showed kids skimboarding and splashing around Rosecrest Park after the rain.

“They’re just not safe places to play,” Lafollette said. “You have sharp rocks; you have really dirty water. You have unpredictably strong currents for even medium sized storms.”

The detention ponds did not stay full for long, draining once the rain stopped.

Some people did wander over to Crane Plaza after the rain cleared, ordering from Seki Island Taste, the lone food truck left.

“We make a little kind of business, which is better than nothing, right?” Godinet said.

The main thing, he expressed, was making sure everyone stayed safe in the rain.

“Absolutely,” Godinet said. “That’s the most important part, is it’s safe.”

