Utah grandmother is hospitalized in Germany after suffering a crippling mental health crisis

OGDEN — It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime for 68-year-old Wanda Stump of Ogden.

She saved for years to make her bucket list wish of visiting Germany a reality.

“My mom has loved Germany ever since I can remember her talking about it,” said Mallory DuBose of her mother Wanda Stump. “This has been a dream for her to go there.”

Stump was celebrating her retirement with her sister Sandy. The two embarked on a river cruise across Germany on July 20. However, a few days into the trip, Stump’s family noticed a concerning change in her.

“She started becoming a bit paranoid. She was showing signs of confusion,” DuBose said.

According to DuBose, Stump’s symptoms started with extreme mood swings, from mania to depression. Then, Stump became disoriented and started forgetting basic things like her phone’s passcode.

About four days into the trip, DuBose said Stump started experiencing insomnia and didn’t sleep for three nights.

“My aunt had to stay in the room with her and sleep in front of the door to keep her safe in the room,” DuBose said.

No signs before the trip

On July 27, doctors were called onto the ship and Stump was hospitalized near Nuremburg.

“The doctors have told us that she had experienced a manic psychosis episode,” DuBose said adding that Stump showed no signs of mental distress before the trip.

Stump has been hospitalized for 15 days. According to DuBose, she barely recognizes her family members and there hasn’t been any progress in her health.

“Luckily, she’s not declining with her progress but it’s not moving forward either. Somedays she can’t even open her eyes because she is so heavily medicated,” DuBose said. “I’ve just done my best to tell her that I love her… because I know she’s still in there somewhere.”

DuBose is doing everything she can to bring Stump home. She tried to get Stump on a commercial flight with a medical provider to assist, which cost her $20,000, but German authorities rejected the plan.

Getting her home

According to DuBose, doctors in Germany are requiring that Stump be flown back to the United States on a medical flight, which costs $140,000.

“I’ve definitely had a range of emotions, like being upset, that she has to continue being there,” DuBose said. “It’s very frustrating but I know that I’m her only daughter, only child, and I know she would move mountains for me… so I’m just continuing to do my best every day of contacting who I need to, to get her home.”

Mallory is also in contact with Congressman Blake Moore’s office. KSL TV has reached out for commentary and information on Stump’s case.

A *GoFundMe and *Venmo accounts have been created to raise funds.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.