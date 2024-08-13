2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Vacation house destroyed by large fire in Utah County

Aug 13, 2024, 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:22 am

Smoke billowing from a house fire in Provo on Aug. 13, 2024. (UDOT)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


PROVO — A Provo home was destroyed by a fire early morning Tuesday, according to North Fire District.

Chief Dave Marcella with NFD said fire crews were called to the scene near 3093 East and Deer Run Road at approximately 5 a.m. The two-story home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Marcella said. The fire had spread slightly into some nearby trees.

“Their primary goal was to make sure they kept the fire out of the wildland there which they were able to do,” he said. “We were able to keep the fire from running anywhere up the hill.”

Marcella said crews believe there was nobody inside the home and it appeared to be a vacation house that wasn’t occupied year-round. However, NFD had not yet been able to conduct a full search inside the home as of 7 a.m.

Fire crews were planning to monitor hot spots in the area for the remainder of the day Tuesday to be sure the fire and smoldering rubble wouldn’t spread further or ignite new flames.

Marcella said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

