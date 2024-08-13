2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah Hockey Club Announces Rookie Tournament Schedule

Aug 13, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday morning, the Utah Hockey Club announced that the team will participate in the Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Los Angeles Kings next month.

From September 13-16, seven NHL rookie teams from the Utah Hockey Club, Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual tournament, which features the top new prospects from each squad.

What is Rookie Camp?

Rookie Camp is essentially a continuation of Development Camp and provides NHL teams the opportunity to further evaluate their young prospects and recent draft picks.

Before heading to the tournament, players will participate in on-ice sessions to demonstrate their skills and abilities during a series of trainings, drills and scrimmages.

This season, teams will then travel to the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA to take part in the tournament.

Utah’s Rookie Faceoff Schedule

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Hockey Club will play the San Jose Sharks and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini at 2 p.m. MT. The club will then continue on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT. Utah will conclude their schedule on Monday, Sept. 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:30 p.m. MT.

All games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Why Should Fans Tune In?

The rookie tournament provides an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first real look at recent Utah draft picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin among others. It also will be the first time these new players can demonstrate their abilities against NHL level talent and the league’s future stars.

Related: Exclusive: Tij Iginla Dreams Of Winning A Stanley Cup With Utah After A Busy First Summer

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

