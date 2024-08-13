2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Tooele County students head back to school

Aug 13, 2024

BY MARY CULBERTSON


TOOELE — Students went back to the classroom Tuesday in the Tooele County School District.

They hit the ground running: some with classes, and others gearing up for their first games and matches of the season.

As students head in, so do extracurriculars and sports start ramping up.

Addison Small’s first Varsity tennis match of the season is something she has been looking forward to.

“I feel like a sense of like togetherness more like when we come to school and you see all your friends. You all just get to do classes together and have fun together,” Small said.

Tooele County schools are back in session for the 2024 school year. (KSL TV)

Dr. Mark Ernst, Tooele County School District superintendent, said the district is unique because there are several bigger schools with some 2,000 students in each coupled with other schools that only have a few classrooms in more rural areas.

At Tooele High School, Ernst said there are 20 new educators, some new positions, and some replacements for teachers who left in 2023.

“We have Wendover out in the West Desert and then also, clear out in Ibapah, we have a small school with three classrooms about 30 kids in (kindergarten) through (sixth grade),” Ernst said.

Ernst said Tooele is also growing steadily, and the district will be opening two new schools — Deseret Peak High School and Stansbury Junior High School in the 2025-26 school year.

