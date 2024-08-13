2024 Paris Olympic coverage
GUN VIOLENCE

2 young gang members arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Mount Olympus trailhead

Aug 13, 2024, 9:45 AM | Updated: 11:29 am

Two arrests were made in connection to the fatal shooting at Mt. Olympus trailhead on Aug. 3, 2024....

Two arrests were made in connection to the fatal shooting at Mt. Olympus trailhead on Aug. 3, 2024. Both were confirmed gang members, the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said, but the victims were not. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two young men were arrested Monday in connection to a shooting at the Mount Olympus trailhead that killed 18-year-old Naod Welday on Aug. 3, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office obtained search warrants for two houses Monday, which the sheriff said led to the arrests of the 15-year-old teen, whose name is not being released, and 20-year-old Mateo Martinez. Both are documented gang members, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 to find Welday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and subsequently died. The sheriff’s office revealed later that there were two other young men — friends of Welday’s — at the scene with him. One of them had also been assaulted by the two men before they left the scene.

“Importantly, none of the victims were associated with or suspected of gang activity,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera said justice is now her main focus in this case.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of gang violence,” she said. “We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this senseless act are brought to justice. I want to commend the dedicated efforts of our deputies and detectives for their tireless work in leading to these arrests.”

The investigation is not over, and Rivera’s office asked anyone with further information to call 801-840-4000.

Gun Violence

