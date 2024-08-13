Arrest made in home shooting that seriously injured woman in Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to a possibly gang-related shooting that seriously injured a 55-year-old woman Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police identified the man as Apisai Matelau. He was booked on one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, SLCPD said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. Saturday when two people approached a house in the Glendale neighborhood and began shooting. The woman was inside the home and was hit by at least one round.

She was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

SLCPD said the department’s gang unit was in charge of the investigation and made the arrest, however, it was not stated clearly whether Matelau is a confirmed gang member or not.