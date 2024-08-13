2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Rhino art pops up in new animal-themed Banksy collection

Aug 13, 2024, 10:47 AM

Banksy rhino depicted on a wall looking as it is stepping on a real world car...

A new artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car, the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection, on Westmoor Street in Charlton, south east London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

(Lucy North/PA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — Street artist Banksy on Monday unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London — the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more.

The elusive graffiti artist, who has never confirmed his full identity, has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day since last Monday. The latest piece in Charlton, southeast London, features a rhino on a wall and gives the impression the animal is mounting a broken-down car parked in front of the building.

RELATED: Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

On Sunday, the artist claimed another artwork depicting piranhas which appeared on a police box near the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

A small crowd of people flocked to the fish tank-themed artwork Monday, taking photos and selfies as workmen placed barriers around it. A spokesman for the City of London Corporation said it was looking at options to preserve it.

Other pieces unveiled last week included pelicans that appeared on the side of a fish shop in Walthamstow, east London, and a silhouette of a howling wolf that was painted on a satellite dish on a garage roof in south London.

WALTHAMSTOW, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: A mural purportedly by the artist Banksy, showing pelicans eating fish, adorns the side of Bonners fish and chip shop on August 09, 2024 in Walthamstow, England. It was the fifth artwork debuted by the elusive street artist in London this week. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: An artwork featuring three monkeys by Banksy, adorns a bridge over Brick Lane on August 07, 2024 of London, England. The elusive street artist posted a picture of the artwork earlier today on his Instagram account, his usual method of claiming credit. It came after he debuted two other works in London in as many days. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 6: A woman walks with children beneath an artwork featuring two elephants, purportedly by Banksy, on a residential building on August 6, 2024 in the Chelsea neighbourhood of London, England. The elusive street artist posted a picture of this artwork earlier today on his Instagram account, his usual method of claiming credit. It came after he debuted another work yesterday on a building near Kew Gardens. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 5: Women walk dogs past a mural depicting a goat, purportedly by the street artist Bansky, on August 5, 2024 in the Richmond borough of London, England. The elusive artist shared a picture of the artwork on his Instagram account earlier today. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 5: A man eats an apple as he walks past a mural depicting a goat, purportedly by the street artist Bansky, on August 5, 2024 in the Richmond borough of London, England. The elusive artist shared a picture of the artwork on his Instagram account earlier today. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) A new artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car, the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection, on Westmoor Street in Charlton, south east London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP) A gymnast doing a handstand painted on crumbling wall. A gymnast doing a handstand painted on crumbling wall.

The wolf design was seen taken down by men who carried it off on the same day it was revealed. It is not immediately clear who removed the satellite dish.
Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His work has sold for millions of dollars at auction, and past murals on outdoor sites have often been stolen or removed by building owners soon after going up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, leads a meeting with top security and defense officials abo...

Associated Press

Ukraine military occupies 1,000 square kilometers of Russia’s Kursk region

A swift Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region marks the largest such cross-border raid by Kyiv’s forces in the nearly 2½-year war, exposing Russia’s vulnerabilities and dealing a painful blow to the Kremlin.

23 hours ago

FILE - An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

After Paris Olympics shined, L.A. in 2028 brings new sports, a fresh look

The Olympics will always have Paris. The next Summer Games go to Los Angeles in 2028.

1 day ago

Flashes of lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the ...

Associated Press

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

The 2024 Olympics are done. The United States led the final medal standings with 126 total medals, ahead of China (91), Britain (65) and France (64). Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

1 day ago

Firefighters and rescue workers work in the debris at the site where an airplane with 61 people on ...

Mauricio Savarese, Gabriela Sa Pessoa and Kavid Koenig, Associated Press

Rescuers retrieve remains of all 62 passengers in Brazil plane crash. Families gather in Sao Paulo

Brazilian rescue teams have retrieved the remains of all 62 passengers from the wreckage of a plane crash in Sao Paulo state as families began gathering in the metropolis to identify and bury their loved ones.

1 day ago

The USS Georgia transits the Gulf, outbound from a sustainment and logistics visit in Manama, Bahra...

Oren Liebermann, CNN

Defense secretary orders submarine to Middle East ahead of anticipated Iran attack

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a guided-missile submarine to the Middle East and accelerated the arrival of a carrier strike group to the region ahead of an anticipated Iranian attack against Israel, the Pentagon said in a statement Sunday evening.

1 day ago

Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, Sund...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Tom Cruise performs crazy stunt jump from stadium roof during Olympics closing ceremony

The Olympic Games are about to go Hollywood, and Tom Cruise just gave everyone a taste of what it’s going to be like.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Rhino art pops up in new animal-themed Banksy collection