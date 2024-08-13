Who Should Be Utah Hockey Club’s First Captain?

SALT LAKE CITY – With less than 60 days until the first NHL puck drops for the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, the club still has a lot of questions to answer.

As one of six NHL teams without a captain, Utah needs to determine who will wear the “C” on their sweater for the first time in franchise history.

Now, it’s important to note that the club doesn’t have to name a captain. There’s no requirement from the NHL to establish a clear team leader with a “C” on their sweater. However, with the recent move to Salt Lake City and a new chapter of hockey in front of a new fan base, the organization should heavily consider naming a primary leader in their first season.

Who should it be? Two names come to mind. Former first-round franchise draft pick Clayton Keller or newly acquired defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev.

Clayton Keller

Drafted No. 7 overall in 2016 by the Arizona Coyotes after a season with Boston University, Keller has played his entire NHL career with the franchise.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Clayton Keller?

From the beginning, Keller has been a consistent offensive contributor and led the team in production over the last few years, eventually earning himself a spot as an NHL All-Star last season. Since the 2021-22 campaign, Keller has registered 98 goals and 127 assists.

In addition to being the main source of offense, Keller has weathered the recent storms. He was the primary rebuilding block for the organization and has lived up to that expectation. Keller has overcome some significant injuries during his career but always returned to peak form. He’s also been one of the primary voices as the team has quickly transitioned to a brand-new home in Utah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Keller is the obvious face of the franchise, and at the young age of 26 with still four years left on his contract, he should be around for a while which makes him the frontrunner to upgrade his “A” (Alternate Captain) to a “C” in 2024.

Mikhail Sergachev

In addition to their relocation, this has been a busy summer for the Utah Hockey Club. In the midst of the 2024 NHL Draft, the club made several trades which landed one of the league’s top defensemen and Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev.

Related: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

This was a significant move. For a team that’s struggled to keep pucks out of the net, going and getting a premier defender should significantly raise this team’s ceiling. Additionally, Sergachev knows what it takes to win. As a two-time Stanley Cup Champ, he’s played at the highest level and come out on top. He also did so alongside one of the league’s top stars and tenured Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos.

Either Player Is Great But Naming A Captain Is Most Important

Whether its Keller or Sergachev, the team needs a primary captain. It has been multiple years since the organization has named one and what better time to introduce a new leader than now?

With Keller, its eight seasons with the organization, familiarity with the roster, chemistry with his teammates and a primary source of offensive production. For Sergachev its two Stanley Cup’s, exceptional defense and experience playing alongside one of the greatest captains of this generation.

Either way, its time to name Utah’s Captain and one of these players should feature the “C” on their sweater while the other reps the “A”.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Keller and Sergachev in their first game for the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports