A burglary is reported at a Trump campaign office in Virginia

Aug 13, 2024, 11:37 AM

The burglary suspect who allegedly broke into the Trump campaign office in Ashburn, VA....

The burglary suspect who allegedly broke into the Trump campaign office in Ashburn, VA. (Northern Virginia Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

(Northern Virginia Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A burglary was reported over the weekend at a Virginia campaign office for former President Donald Trump, and authorities are investigating whether anything was stolen.

It happened Sunday at an office in Ashburn being leased by the Trump for President 2024 campaign that also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, according to a news release from Northern Virginia’s Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was contacted around 9 p.m. Sunday. The office said it has surveillance video that shows someone wearing dark clothing with a dark cap and carrying a backpack. An investigation continues.

The video shows a person breaking in and going through the office, sheriff’s office spokesperson Thomas A. Julia said in an email Tuesday. Officials expect to issue an update once more is known, Julia said.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken, as well as what may have been left behind.”

The Trump campaign and 10th District Republican Committee did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

