BYU Coaches Provide Update On Status Of LJ Martin

Aug 13, 2024, 11:33 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – There has been a lot of intrigue surrounding the status of BYU running back LJ Martin.

That’s because, during media observation windows of fall camp practices, Martin has not taken any snaps in the 11-on-11 segments.

 

Martin, BYU’s leading rusher last season, is working through an upper-body injury. Despite the injury, he has been at practice.

Martin told reporters earlier in camp on August 2, “I’m participating in everything. I’ve been out here with the guys, just out here competing. So it’s been real fun, just being out here for the first couple days of camp.”

BYU coaches expect LJ Martin to be ready for week one

After Monday’s practice, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake mentioned that LJ Martin was working his way back to normal.

In a follow-up question, Sitake was asked if Martin took any snaps in the 102-play scrimmage. Sitake said Martin did not. But later, Sitake added that they are still expecting to have Martin for week one against Southern Illinois.

Sitake also expects to get Martin some “live work,” which typically means 11-on-11 snaps, before game week.

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick shared similar expectations for Martin to be available for week one against the Salukis.

“He’s cleared. He’s practicing,” Roderick said. “We’re just not letting him get tackled or get hit very much. Same with Folau (Ropati). He took a few live reps in a practice last week. Then, in the scrimmage, we didn’t let those two guys [play]. There’s no need to get them tackled.”

BYU’s RB Unit

Along with LJ Martin, BYU has Hinckley Folau Ropati and Miles Davis as the top three ball carriers. True freshman Pokaiaua Haunga has emerged as a candidate for playing time if BYU has to dig into their depth.

Former Navy commit Sione I. Moa has shown well in his first season at BYU, taking advantage of his snaps in place of Enoch Nawahine, who continues to work his way back from an undisclosed injury.

BYU football kicks off the 2024 season on August 31 against Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

