Utah police urge drivers to use caution around school buses to keep kids safe

Aug 13, 2024, 12:35 PM | Updated: 2:16 pm

BY BRIAN CARLSON


SALT LAKE CITY — A dangerous trend with Utah drivers and school buses is causing concern for kids’ safety.

Police and other authorities are trying to put a stop to it and get the word out as the school year begins.

According to Utah Department of Transportation, several Utah school districts and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the issue is too many drivers are ignoring the stop sign arm on the bus, and red flashing lights and putting kids getting on and off the bus at risk.

You see some examples in videos released by DPS, car after car doesn’t stop when the stop sign comes out. Authorities said what drivers should be doing, is when they see the stop sign arm come out drivers need to come to a stop. If not, kids could get hurt.

One bus driver in the Salt Lake City School District said she sees it every day. Last year, she had a real close call.

“Had a girl that was exiting the bus and a car kind of drove up to the side, and I had to quickly shut the door on her, because if she were to get off the bus she would’ve been hit by that car,” said Nachol Workman.

Stopping for the sign is also the law. Cars that don’t are subject to fines starting at $1,000 and several hours of community service.

What authorities want drivers to do is pay better attention to the school buses when you’re on the road, that’s goes for drivers and for people on bikes or electric scooters too.  If everyone is paying attention, they said kids who use the bus are safer on the road.

Utah police urge drivers to use caution around school buses to keep kids safe