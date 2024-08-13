2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Three Beehive State Football Players Named To Butkus Award Watch List

Aug 13, 2024, 11:44 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A pair of Utah Utes and one BYU Cougar have been named to the 2024 Butkus Award Watch list. Utah linebackers Karene Reid and Lander Barton make the list alongside BYU’s Jack Kelly.

The Butkus Award recognizes the most impactful linebacker in college football. The award is named after College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus and has been presented every year since 1985. Fifty-one payers nationwide, including seven Big 12 student-athletes, were named to the list on Tuesday, August 13.

Kelly enters his redshirt junior season after transferring from Weber State following the 2023 campaign. Rated a four-star transfer, Kelly was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team, Athlon Sports All-Big 12 Fourth Team, and was also named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by College Football Network.

He has 85 tackles, 16.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles in three seasons with Weber State. Kelly led the Big Sky in sacks (10.5), forced fumbles (4), and fumble recoveries (2) to earn first-team All-Big-Sky recognition in 2023.

The Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Barton has appeared in 21 games (10 starts) for the Utes as he enters his junior season. The former Brighton Bengal has 80 career tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.

Reid averaged 6.8 stops per game in Pac-12 play last season and has been a factor in the passing game throughout his career. The American Fork, Utah native had one interception and four pass breakups as a junior in 2023 after defending four passes in 2022.

Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be named on Nov. 4. The finalists will be announced on Nov. 25. The winner of the 2024 Butkus Award will be unveiled live on Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Follow College Football With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of College Football here.

