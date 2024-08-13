How To Watch Game Night Live: Corner Canyon Chargers @ American Fork Cavemen

SALT LAKE CITY – The calendar flipping to August each year is a bittersweet experience. Summer is winding down while back-to-school preparations ramp up. Before students fill classrooms across the state, they’ll have the opportunity to reconnect when the 2024 Utah high school football season opens this week.

Game Night Live is back and opens the year with a blockbuster matchup. The Corner Canyon Chargers, the defending 6A state champion and preseason No. 1 team in the state, travel south to take on the No. 5 American Fork Cavemen on Friday, August 16. UCCA and Burt Brothers sponsor this week’s game.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week One

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers vs. No. 5 American Fork Cavemen

The defending state champion Chargers went 13-1 in 2023, with their only loss coming in August against national power Bishop Gorman High School. Corner Canyon averaged 47.6 points per game last season.

American Fork finished 2023 with an 11-2 overall record. The Cavemen were eliminated from the 6A playoffs with a 34-21 semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Skyridge.

The Chargers won the last matchup between these programs, beating the Cavemen 35-14 in 2022.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Corner Canyon and American Fork is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Game Night Live will be in Ogden, Utah, for a gridiron double-header at Weber State’s Stewart Stadium. The defending 3A state champion Richfield Wildcats open the action against the West Field Longhorns. The Farmington Phoenix take on the 5A state runner-up Bountiful Redhawks in the second game.

