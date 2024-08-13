2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Many Utah students returning to school with no air conditioning

Aug 13, 2024, 12:23 PM

Kids across the Wasatch Front are returning to school this week; in many schools, they’re returni...

Kids across the Wasatch Front are returning to school this week; in many schools, they’re returning to no air conditioning. (KSL NewsRadio)

(KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY AIMEE COBABE, KSL NEWSRADIO


FARMINGTON — Kids across the Wasatch Front are returning to school this week; in many schools, they’re returning to no air conditioning.

The temperatures are a little cooler this year at the start of the school year compared to last year’s highs in the 90s. However, it’s still hot.

The Davis County School District starts classes on Thursday. That day, the temperature could reach 92 degrees. Third-grade teacher Kathy Nelson said her classroom in the Davis School District only has a swamp cooler.

“So it’s not unbearable, and it’s not the same temperature as outside, but it is not like having air conditioning,” she said.

Nelson says she’s going to tell parents at a Back-To-School Night to send kids in cool clothes with lots of water.

Additionally, she has three fans she plans to keep going throughout the day.

