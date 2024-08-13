UTA announces changes to improve public transit access

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority announced a number of changes Tuesday that will improve the use of the public transit system.

According to a news release from the UTA, these changes will specifically focus on accessibility, affordability,

sustainability and convenience of public transit.

After six years of no fare on the six-minute Utah Valley Express, UTA announced that a one-way fare of $2.50 and a reduced fare of $1.25 will begin next Sunday.

“Collecting fare aligns with UTA’s legislated fare requirements and supports maintenance needs of the service, including a new 900 East Provo UVX station under construction,” the release stated.

Utah Valley Express buses do not offer cash or electronic payment on board. Rather, passengers can pay for their fare in advance in a variety of methods.

“Passengers can pre-pay their fare with electronic fare cards, including FAREPAY Cards, Transit app tickets, transfer tickets from bus or rail, and paper passes purchased from a retailer or at rideuta.com,” the release stated.

The change is being made to help maintain the frequency of the Utah Valley Express route.

Other changes

In an effort to accommodate frequent riders, UTA is also making route adjustments and introducing new affordable ways.

According to the news release, those changes include the following:

Routes 472 and 473 will return to regular southbound service on Beck Street to provide better service to the community.

Fare capping will replace the existing 20% discount on FAREPAY Cards. This is being done to ensure riders do not exceed a daily and weekly maximum fare.

The eligibility for income-based reduced fare will move to 200% of the federal poverty level to increase access to reduced fare.

The changes will go into effect on Change Day, which is Sunday.

