60 In 60: #14 Utah’s Spencer Fano (Offensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY— The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano lands at No. 14.

The offensive tackle is the second Fano, joining his brother No. 20 Logan Fano (DE), and the 20th Ute to make the 2024 list. He is the first Ute named since No. 19 Jaylon Glover (RB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Utah’s Spencer Fano

The rare offensive lineman to make a significant contribution in year one, Fano signed with the Utes rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He was also the 12th-rated offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player from Utah while playing for Timpview High School. Fano played in the Polynesian Bowl and the East vs. West All-American Bowl as a prep senior.

He earned Deseret News 5A First Team and 2022 Daily Herald All-Valley First Team recognition in 2022.

Fano started 12 of 13 games as a freshman for Kyle Whittingham’s Utes. The 6’5, 305-pound behemoth was named CFN Freshman All-America first-team. He was one of two freshmen to start at left tackle to open the season.

