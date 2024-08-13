2024 Paris Olympic coverage
KSLSPORTS FEED

60 In 60: #14 Utah's Spencer Fano (Offensive Tackle)

Aug 13, 2024, 3:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano lands at No. 14.

 

The offensive tackle is the second Fano, joining his brother No. 20 Logan Fano (DE), and the 20th Ute to make the 2024 list. He is the first Ute named since No. 19 Jaylon Glover (RB).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Spencer Fano

The rare offensive lineman to make a significant contribution in year one, Fano signed with the Utes rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He was also the 12th-rated offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player from Utah while playing for Timpview High School. Fano played in the Polynesian Bowl and the East vs. West All-American Bowl as a prep senior.

He earned Deseret News 5A First Team and 2022 Daily Herald All-Valley First Team recognition in 2022.

RELATED: Utah Football Gaining Clarity Along Offensive Line

https://twitter.com/FanoSpencer/status/1821750749958959414

Fano started 12 of 13 games as a freshman for Kyle Whittingham’s Utes. The 6’5, 305-pound behemoth was named CFN Freshman All-America first-team. He was one of two freshmen to start at left tackle to open the season.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

