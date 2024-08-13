Locals In MLB: Drew Thorpe Lands On Injured List With Flexor Strain

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Desert Hills Thunder standout pitcher Drew Thorpe landed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain. It could be a much-needed chance to regroup after the rookie righthander was tagged for 14 earned runs in his last two starts.

The White Sox placed Thorpe in the IL retroactive to August 1. He is eligible to be activated on Friday, August 16.

Thorpe has a 5.48 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP in 44.1 big-league innings. Chicago has not indicated when they expect Thorpe to return.

BYU Cougars (1)

Daniel Schneemann | Utility

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

As Schneemann has regressed at the plate following a hot start to his MLB career, defensive versatility has been the former Cougar’s saving grace. Schneeman has made five appearances at second, 13 games at third, and 20 games at shortstop. He also has four games in left field, nine in center, and 13 games played in right.

The utility man has just two hits in his last seven games.

Cleveland leads the American League Central with a 70-49 record. They lead the division by 3.5 games over the Minnesota Twins.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .206 BA | 7 Hits | 2 RBI | 6 Ks | 4 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 50 games | .221 | 29 Hits | 8 2B | 2 3B | 4 HR | 17 RBI | SB | 18 BBs | 45 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Utah Prep Athletes (3)

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

Nothing has come easy for the league-worst Chicago White Sox this season, and Bush is no different in two MLB starts. After walking five batters in his big league debut on August 5 against Oakland, the lefthander issued seven free passes in his next start against the New York Yankees. Bush has an unsustainable 2.31 WHIP in 8.2 innings on the Southside.

The White Sox snapped a 21-game losing streak last week. They have the worst record in baseball at 29-91.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

2024 MLB Stats: 2 Games | 0-1 | 5.19 ERA | 8.2 IP | 5 Ks | 12 BB | 2.31 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 18 Games | 7-4 | 2.89 ERA | 99.2 IP | 94 Ks | 42 BB | 1.12 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. Thorpe split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

Last 7 Games: 3-2 | 4.75 ERA | 36 IP | 26 Hits | 21 Ks | 14 BBs | 1.11 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 9 Starts | 3-3 | 5.48 ERA | 44.1 IP | 25 Ks | 21 BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

Porter Hodge | Pitcher | Cottonwood HS

MLB – Chicago Cubs

After being on the fringe of potential bullpen arms this spring, Hodge has seemingly improved with every appearance in 2024. He opened the year at Double-A Tennessee, making 13 appearances before a promotion to Triple-A Iowa. After two appearances in Iowa, Hodge was elevated to the big league bullpen. His upward trajectory has continued in Chicago, as he has allowed just three hits in his last eight games.

The rookie righty notched his first MLB win with a clean inning against the White Sox on August 10.

The Cubs have climbed out of the Nation League Central cellar and sit third with a 59-61 record. Chicago trails division-leading Milwaukee by nine games. They are four games out of a Wild Card spot.

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 15 Games: 1-1 | 16.2 IP | 2.70 ERA | 8 Hits | 15 Ks | 4 BBs | 0.72 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 14 Games | 0-1 | 2.16 ERA | 16.2 IP | 18 Ks | 7 BBs | 1.55 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Utah Utes (1)

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies

It has likely been a breath of fresh air as Banks is thrown into the pressure cooker of a playoff race for Philadelphia after opening the year with the hapless Chicago White Sox. Banks has given up two earned runs in 6.1 innings (five appearances) since being acquired by the Phillies at the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 0-0 | 6.2 IP | 5.40 ERA | 7 Hits | 9 Ks | 5 BB | 1.80 WHIP

2024 Stats: 42 Games | 2-2 | 2 SV | 7 HLD | 49 IP | 4.04 ERA | 55 Ks | 15 BBs | 1.27 WHIP

