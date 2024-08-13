2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Another round of severe weather hits Utah

Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

A thunderstorm descends on North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Annie Michaelis)...

A thunderstorm descends on North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Annie Michaelis)

(Annie Michaelis)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

UPDATE — A severe thunderstorm has been issued for portions of Utah County that include Provo, Orem and Lindon until 7 p.m.

The storm was producing wind gusts of 60 mph with the potential of ping-pong size hail.

The storm also made travel on Interstate 15 difficult at best, as KSL TV’s Daniel Woodruff discovered.

Water also covered some of I-15 in the Lindon area.

SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of severe weather impacted parts of Utah on Wednesday.

In Tooele County, a severe thunderstorm was reported in the area of Dugway and Rush Valley, which was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

With this storm, the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City reported it was showing the signs of potential tornado.

Down in southern Utah, a flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Garfield and Kane counties until 7:15 p.m.

In central Utah, state Route 137 at milepost 5 was closed in Sanpete County due to flooding.

In northern Utah, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder and Weber counties until just after 5 p.m.

The NWS said 50 mph wind gusts were expected from Bountiful to Layton, and the best chance for quarter-size was from Bountiful to Kaysville.

A thunderstorm descends on North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Annie Michaelis) A thunderstorm descends on North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Annie Michaelis) Tuesday's storm knocked down a tree in the Riverton-Herriman area. (Ken Gallacher) Tuesday's storm knocked down a tree in the Riverton-Herriman area. (Ken Gallacher) Hail larger than a quarter that fell in Saratoga Springs Tuesday. Aug. 13, 2024. (Mark Roylance)

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

