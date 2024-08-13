Another round of severe weather hits Utah
Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm
(Annie Michaelis)
UPDATE — A severe thunderstorm has been issued for portions of Utah County that include Provo, Orem and Lindon until 7 p.m.
The storm was producing wind gusts of 60 mph with the potential of ping-pong size hail.
The storm also made travel on Interstate 15 difficult at best, as KSL TV’s Daniel Woodruff discovered.
Some cars are pulled off on the side of I-15 in Orem because the hail is so strong and conditions are so treacherous right now. #utwx @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/ZDWJmvzJ1X
— Daniel Woodruff (@danielmwoodruff) August 14, 2024
Water also covered some of I-15 in the Lindon area.
SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of severe weather impacted parts of Utah on Wednesday.
In Tooele County, a severe thunderstorm was reported in the area of Dugway and Rush Valley, which was in effect until 4:30 p.m.
With this storm, the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City reported it was showing the signs of potential tornado.
🚨📷**The thunderstorm warning below has shown signs of rotation and lowered cloud bases have been observed!! A tornado is possible.** #UTwx https://t.co/wfiJa6oag2
— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2024
Down in southern Utah, a flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Garfield and Kane counties until 7:15 p.m.
In central Utah, state Route 137 at milepost 5 was closed in Sanpete County due to flooding.
In northern Utah, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder and Weber counties until just after 5 p.m.
🚨A line of severe thunderstorms are moving eastward toward the northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valleys this afternoon. Strong winds and quarter sized hail are forecast. #UTwx https://t.co/nNTRkNFGmS
— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2024
The NWS said 50 mph wind gusts were expected from Bountiful to Layton, and the best chance for quarter-size was from Bountiful to Kaysville.
This is a developing story and may be updated.