Another round of severe weather hits Utah

UPDATE — A severe thunderstorm has been issued for portions of Utah County that include Provo, Orem and Lindon until 7 p.m.

The storm was producing wind gusts of 60 mph with the potential of ping-pong size hail.

The storm also made travel on Interstate 15 difficult at best, as KSL TV’s Daniel Woodruff discovered.

Some cars are pulled off on the side of I-15 in Orem because the hail is so strong and conditions are so treacherous right now. #utwx @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/ZDWJmvzJ1X — Daniel Woodruff (@danielmwoodruff) August 14, 2024

Water also covered some of I-15 in the Lindon area.

SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of severe weather impacted parts of Utah on Wednesday.

In Tooele County, a severe thunderstorm was reported in the area of Dugway and Rush Valley, which was in effect until 4:30 p.m.

With this storm, the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City reported it was showing the signs of potential tornado.

🚨📷**The thunderstorm warning below has shown signs of rotation and lowered cloud bases have been observed!! A tornado is possible.** #UTwx https://t.co/wfiJa6oag2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2024

Down in southern Utah, a flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Garfield and Kane counties until 7:15 p.m.

In central Utah, state Route 137 at milepost 5 was closed in Sanpete County due to flooding.

In northern Utah, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Salt Lake, Davis, Box Elder and Weber counties until just after 5 p.m.

🚨A line of severe thunderstorms are moving eastward toward the northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valleys this afternoon. Strong winds and quarter sized hail are forecast. #UTwx https://t.co/nNTRkNFGmS — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2024

The NWS said 50 mph wind gusts were expected from Bountiful to Layton, and the best chance for quarter-size was from Bountiful to Kaysville.

This is a developing story and may be updated.