Provo library faces service cuts if tax increase isn’t approved, leaders say

PROVO — Provo City Council is considering raising taxes to cover a budget shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars at the city’s library.

Leaders warn the library will have to cut services if it doesn’t get the extra money from a property tax hike, which equates to just under $12 a year on the typical home.

“We can’t keep the service level that we have right now without this money,” said Carla Gordon, Provo library director.

A truth-in-taxation hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at which voters could express their opinions before the city council took a vote on whether to raise taxes or not.

Earlier Tuesday, Provo City Councilmember George Handley told KSL TV he supported the tax increase.

“What we’re asking this year is roughly the price of a movie ticket,” Handley said, while acknowledging the difficulties faced by some on fixed incomes.

But so far, he said, the city council has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the public on the proposed tax hike.

“More emails than I’ve ever received in six and a half years on any issue,” Handley said, “and I’ve never seen such a disproportionate vote in favor of one thing.”

Besides a much smaller tax increase that passed last year, Handley said the library has had to operate on essentially a flat budget – without meaningful increases to account for inflation – since it opened in the old Brigham Young Academy building in 2001.

“When we’ve looked closely at the library’s budget – its expenses – we see no waste. We see no unnecessary things,” Handley said. “We don’t see any real way out by raising fees. We can’t possibly cover the gap that we have right now except through this method.”

In fact, the library has already cut its budget, Gordon said.

“We cut some of our streaming services,” she said. “We cut some hoped-for increases for some salaries and stuff like that.”

If the tax increase isn’t approved, Gordon said the library will have to close its attic art exhibit space upstairs and its basement creative lab downstairs, along with cutting some staff.

She hopes it doesn’t get to that point.

“Do I hope to find more ways to be frugal? Yeah, always,” said Gordon. “But at some point, inflation hits everybody.”

Provo City Councilmember Travis Hoban was the only one to vote in June against holding a hearing on raising taxes for the library. Hoban did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday from KSL about his position on the tax increase.