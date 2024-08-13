Salt Lake Bees Announce 2025 Season Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY— Eight months before they’ll play a game at Daybreak Field at America First Square, the Salt Lake Bees have announced their 2025 schedule. Following the 2024 season finale, the Bees will move all franchise operations to the southwest end of the Salt Lake Valley as they prepare to open a new ballpark for the first time since 1994.

The Bees and MiLB announced the 2025 Pacific Coast League schedule on Tuesday, August 13.

Still plenty of baseball left in 2024, but the countdown to 2025 has begun ⏰! Our 2025 schedule is here: https://t.co/lL7FxQCrPo pic.twitter.com/Qr5yoitZ0r — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 13, 2024

Salt Lake opens the season with a nine-game road trip. The Bees take on the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) on Friday, March 28. Following a three-game series with the Chihuahuas, the Bees play a six-game series at the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies) from April 1-April 6.

The Bees will play a 150-game schedule with 75 games at Daybreak Field. Holiday games include Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Pioneer Day.

Bees Preparing To Open Daybreak Field

In the heart of a state-of-the-art entertainment district, Daybreak Field at America First Square will provide modern amenities and premium seating for approximately 6,500 fans.

America First Square is expected to be a vibrant community gathering place with various shopping and restaurant options. The Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment group hopes to provide a year-round space for locals to be connected to the community.

Construction of Daybreak Field is scheduled to be completed in time for the Bees 2025 home opener against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, April 8.

