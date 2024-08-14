2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

After attempting to remove Gov. Cox from office, Lyman loses Utah Supreme Court challenge

Aug 14, 2024, 2:16 PM

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, left, speaks to reporters during the Governor's Monthly News Conference at the...

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, left, speaks to reporters during the Governor's Monthly News Conference at the PBS Utah Studios in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, right, testifies about his bill, HB371, in the House Government Operations Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Laura Seitz and Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz and Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After petitioning the Utah Supreme Court to remove Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson from office for “malfeasance,” the court denied Rep. Phil Lyman’s petition on Tuesday.

In the order released on Tuesday, the Supreme Court concluded that Lyman was not eligible for the relief he requested, that relief being;

  • “Set aside and annul” the recent 2024 primary election for any office in which a Utah Republican candidate received at least 60% of the vote at the party’s April 2024 nominating convention, including the offices of governor and lieutenant governor;
  • “Certify to each county clerk” the names of Lyman and all Republican candidates who received at least sixty percent of the vote at the party’s April 2024 nominating convention for placement on the November 2024 General Election ballot as Republican party nominees;
  • Order Henderson to produce information that Lyman has previously requested under the Government Records Access and Management Act; and
  • Order Henderson and Cox to be removed from their offices for alleged malfeasance.

Invalidating the primary election

Lyman’s petition was rejected for multiple reasons, including a lack of evidence or basis for invalidating the primary election, failing to show that it “would be impractical or inappropriate to seek relief in the district court,” as well as that “Lyman seeks relief not only for himself but for other Republican party candidates,” according to the order filed.

In previous filings, Lyman has also argued that the Utah Republican Party’s bylaws require that any candidate receiving 60% or more of the votes at the party’s nominating convention proceeds to the general election, effectively circumventing state law. “We disagree,” the Supreme Court said.

According to the document, “Mr. Lyman cites no authority to support his assertion that political party’s internal rules override state election law. And he overlooks that we reached the opposite conclusion in Utah Republican Party v. Cox.”

Request to order Lt. Gov Henderson to produce information

In his Aug. 2 petition, Lyman also requested the names of registered voters who have signed nominating petitions for candidates relying on signatures to qualify for the primary ballot, arguing further that Utah law doesn’t protect the privacy of those signatures.

The Utah Supreme Court rejected that claim, due to the matter being challenged in a lower court. Despite Lyman’s withdrawal from that particular case, the matter is “still pending,” according to the Supreme Court order.

In the order, the Utah Supreme Court states that “he (Lyman) has not shown that he has exhausted his administrative remedies under GRAMA (the Government Records Access and Management Act),” and that “without these necessary showings, we are in no position to provide Lyman the relief he requests.”

Request to order Lt. Gov. Henderson and Gov. Cox removed from office

Lyman’s Aug. 2 petition also alleges that Henderson and Cox should be removed from office due to “malfeasance,” replacing Cox with Utah Senate President Stuart Adams as Utah’s governor until January after general election winners take office.

The Utah Supreme Court also rejected this claim, after Lyman “offered no viable factual or legal basis for the remedy he requests.”

Responses from both sides

After the ruling was announced, Henderson’s office called Lyman’s lawsuit “frivolous” and a “shameful disregard for the rule of law.”

“For all his talk of election integrity, Phil Lyman is the only candidate in the state who has actively tried to steal an election by demanding that the Supreme Court crown him the victor of a race he soundly lost,” Henderson’s office posted on X.

Cox shared Henderson’s post, adding he is “welcoming all of Phil Lyman’s supporters to join us” for the General Election against the Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Brian King.

Lyman’s office told KSL they are planning to appeal the ruling.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference as part of the National Governors Associatio...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox named co-chairman of National Housing Crisis Task Force

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined a bipartisan National Housing Crisis Task Force that intends to inspire transformational change in U.S. housing policy.

3 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Adrienne Winston, CNN

Police investigating break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia

Law enforcement officers are investigating a break-in late Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

17 hours ago

Utah’s 2nd Congressional district debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at...

Michael Houck

Utah Supreme Court dismisses Colby Jenkins’s lawsuit over CD2 GOP Primary

The Utah Supreme Court denied Colby Jenkins's petition to challenge the results of the Republican Primary election on Tuesday.

20 hours ago

The Provo City Council is considering raising taxes to cover a budget shortfall of hundreds of thou...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo City Council votes to raise taxes to boost library funding

The Provo City Council voted Tuesday to raise taxes to cover a budget shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars at the city’s library.

21 hours ago

The burglary suspect who allegedly broke into the Trump campaign office in Ashburn, VA....

Associated Press

A burglary is reported at a Trump campaign office in Virginia

A Northern Virginia sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary over the weekend at a campaign office for former President Donald Trump.

1 day ago

Utah Rep. Phil Lyman speaks during Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Bro...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Phil Lyman asks Utah’s top court to prevent printing of ballots until resolution in his case

State Rep. Phil Lyman asked the Utah Supreme Court to prevent the printing of ballots for the November general election pending the outcome of an earlier case in which he asked the justices to kick Gov. Spencer Cox out of office and make Lyman the Republican nominee for governor.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

After attempting to remove Gov. Cox from office, Lyman loses Utah Supreme Court challenge