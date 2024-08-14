2024 Paris Olympic coverage
CRIME

Police investigating break-in at Trump campaign office in Virginia

Aug 13, 2024, 9:01 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club, August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Alex Brandon/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Alex Brandon/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ADRIENNE WINSTON, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a break-in late Sunday at former President Donald Trump’s campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was called around 9 p.m. Sunday for a burglary at the office, which is being leased by the Trump campaign and also operates as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Investigators say they have surveillance video that shows the burglary suspect inside the campaign office wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and a backpack.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

“It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement. “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind.”

Investigators are seeking information about the suspect’s identity from the public. It’s not clear what, if anything, was taken from the campaign office in the incident.

Ashburn is about 30 miles northwest of Washington, DC.

The reported break-in comes after the Trump campaign said Saturday that it had been hacked.

The FBI and other investigators are probing the apparent hack-and-leak of Trump campaign documents, which Trump has blamed on Iran. The hacking incident occurred in June. Investigators suspect the hackers were able to compromise the personal email account of longtime Republican and Trump operative Roger Stone, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The FBI also briefed the Biden-Harris campaign in July about Iranian hackers targeting that campaign, one of the sources said.

