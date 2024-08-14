2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck

Aug 13, 2024, 10:26 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


MONTICELLO, San Juan County — A driver was killed after they crossed into oncoming traffic, and was struck by a semi-truck head-on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., the driver of an F250 truck was traveling southbound on S.R. 191 in Monticello, when they crossed into northbound traffic, according to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Upon crossing into oncoming traffic, the F250 crashed “nearly head-on” with a semi-truck. The driver died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, Roden said.

Witnesses of the crash reported the F250 was “driving erratically” before the crash.

The highway was closed for approximately three hours. As of 9:45 p.m., traffic was being alternated until the semi was removed from the scene.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.

 

