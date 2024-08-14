2024 Paris Olympic coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Rocky Mountain Power says 5,000 customers will wake up without power in Utah County

Aug 14, 2024, 6:29 AM | Updated: 7:23 am

FILE: Rocky Mountain Power making repairs on power lines in Salt Lake City. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret ...

FILE: Rocky Mountain Power making repairs on power lines in Salt Lake City. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — A power outage is affecting over 5,000 residents in American Fork, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The company reported the power outage at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. It estimated the restoration time of 8 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation. Flooding in the area was also prominent Tuesday evening.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

