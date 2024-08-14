Rocky Mountain Power says 5,000 customers will wake up without power in Utah County

AMERICAN FORK — A power outage is affecting over 5,000 residents in American Fork, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The company reported the power outage at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday. It estimated the restoration time of 8 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation. Flooding in the area was also prominent Tuesday evening.

There is a power outage affecting 5,396 customers in the American Fork area, the cause is under investigation. We have dispatched crews; we estimate power to be restored by approximately 8:00am. For updates, please visit https://t.co/5KJ7zd0MQ1 or text “STAT” to 759677. pic.twitter.com/N93x6fbLYd — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) August 14, 2024

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.