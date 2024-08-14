2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Report: Utah Jazz To Sign Patty Mills

Aug 14, 2024, 9:41 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning to use their 15th and final roster spot to sign veteran guard Patty Mills.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the story on social media.

“Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Mills will reunite with coach Will Hardy for his 16th NBA season on a fully guaranteed deal.”

Patty Mills To Sign With Jazz

Mills will join the Jazz after spending last season with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

The 36-year-old was originally selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft, but has spent the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs where he worked with the Jazz’s Hardy who was an assistant with the team.

The Australian guard has career averages of 8.8 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.

However, Mills hasn’t played more than 40 games in either of his last two seasons, but will add veteran experience to a young Jazz locker room.

The guard has made 98 career playoff appearances and won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014.

Hailing from Canberra, Mills spent two seasons at St. Mary’s before declaring for the NBA draft.

Mills suited up for the Australian National Team at the 2024 Olympics and averaged 16.5 points in four appearances.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

