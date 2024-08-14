Fire from fallen power line causes about $300K damage to Layton home

LAYTON — A Layton home sustained substantial damage in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at 424 N. 850 East in Layton was caused by a live power line falling and catching a tree on fire, said Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook. The residents of the home had left briefly and came back to see fire on their back patio that extended into the house.

Cook said when firefighters arrived about 12:45 p.m., the fire had spread from the back of the house to the front, and all residents were out of the house.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, Cook said, but not before it caused between $250,000 and $300,000 in damage to the home.

There were no injuries reported, but the family was displaced and is being helped by family and friends.