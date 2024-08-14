2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Two injured by lightning strike at Horseshoe Bend overlook

Aug 14, 2024, 12:00 PM

(Page Police Department Facebook page)...

(Page Police Department Facebook page)

(Page Police Department Facebook page)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MARIAH MAYNES, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people were struck by lightning on Monday while visiting Horseshoe Bend, inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the two victims are female, aged 22 and 23. One is from the Netherlands and the other is from Australia.

They were struck just before 4 p.m.

Emergency personnel quickly responded, assisting NPS rangers with on-scene patient care.

In a post on Facebook, Page Police Department wrote that officers and rangers temporarily evacuated the area so that two helicopters could land.

Both of the victims were flown to St. George Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Stay safe during storms

The Page PD’s Facebook post said that a severe storm brought heavy rain to the area. Some visitors got caught in the storm while visiting Horseshoe Bend.

The police department reminded visitors of the recreation area to use caution during storms. Lightning and flash flooding are common.

The National Weather Service said no outdoor location is safe during a thunderstorm.

According to the website, “If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance.”

At the first sign of thunder, move indoors to protect yourself from a lightning strike.

If you are heading outside, check the forecast before you leave. During your adventure, monitor weather conditions. If the weather changes for the worst, begin heading to a safe place.

According to the NWS, safe places include “substantial” buildings and cars with hard tops. Small sheds and open vehicles are not safe.

Wait 30 minutes after the last sight of lightning or the sound of thunder before going back outside.

If you cannot get inside of a car or building, the United States Department of Agriculture gave some backup safety tips.

First, stay low. Avoid elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, and peaks. Lightning strikes tall objects.

Do not continue holding on to metal objects or wet items. They conduct electricity. Furthermore, if you are on a bike, motorcycle, all-terrain vehicle, or horse, get off.

Third, if you are on a body of water, get to shore and stay 100 yards from the waterline. If you are unable to, crouch low within your boat.

Finally, if you are near someone who has been struck by lightning, call for help immediately. While you wait, perform CPR and remain with the victim.

