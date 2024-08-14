2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

North Korea will reopen to international tourism this winter, tour operators say

Aug 14, 2024, 12:02 PM

Chinese tourists pose for photos on Kim Il Sung Square in 2019. ( Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images via CNN...

Chinese tourists pose for photos on Kim Il Sung Square in 2019. ( Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

( Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GAWON BAE, MIKE VALERIO AND WILL RIPLEY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — North Korea is to reopen limited international tourism by the end of 2024, nearly five years after it completely sealed the country’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two tour companies with connections to the isolated country have announced.

Beijing-based Koryo Tours and Shenyang-based KTG Tours both made separate online announcements Wednesday, saying tour groups would be allowed to visit the mountainous city of Samjiyon, the purported birthplace of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

“We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and likely the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024,” Koryo Tours said, adding that itinerary and further details will be finalized “in the coming days and weeks.”

In a separate Facebook post, KTG Tours also said exact dates for the tours were to be confirmed. “So far just Samjiyon has been mentioned but we think that PY [Pyongyang] and other places will open too!”

Samjiyon straddles the Chinese border and is close to the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Mount Paektu, an active volcano of paramount importance and historic significance to both North and South Koreans, as it is considered the cradle of the Korean people.

The ‘Paektu’ bloodline

Though South Koreans are restricted from visiting the North, South Korea’s former president Moon Jae-in and then first lady Kim Jung-sook visited the top of the mountain with Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju in 2018, underlining the symbolism of the mountain.

Visiting the summit of Mount Paektu is akin to making a religious pilgrimage for North Koreans. The fabled “Paektu” bloodline is what gives the ruling Kim family legitimacy, say observers, who note Western historians’ conflicting claims the second-generation leader was born in Russia.

Samjiyon was once a popular destination for Chinese tourists, who used to arrive by busload prior to Covid-19. Tourism provided North Korea with revenue despite international sanctions over Pyongyang’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally inspected construction sites within Samjiyon earlier in July, state media reported.

North Korean state media have so far not reported changes concerning the country reopening in a limited capacity to foreign visitors, but North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has previously indicated he would prioritize visitors from “friendly” nations, which include Russia and China.

The road to reopening

The pandemic left North Korea’s borders hermetically sealed from nearly all of the outside world for several years – restrictions that largely continue except for small tour groups from Russia – who were allowed to enter this year amid Kim’s deepening partnership with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

About 100 Russian tourists were welcomed in North Korea earlier this year, traveling via a North Korean-owned Air Koryo plane from Vladivostok.

But pandemic border restrictions forced most diplomatic missions and international nonprofits to pull out of North Korea, leaving the impoverished nation of around 25 million arguably the most isolated it has been since the Cold War.

United States passports are not valid for travel to, in, or through North Korea, unless they are specially validated by the US Department of State. The department classifies North Korea as “Level 4: do not travel.”

The announcements to reopen tourism come about a month after Kim visited a new beachside tourism site, the Wonsan-Kalma zone, currently under development on the country’s eastern coast.

Kim said the resort would open in May 2025, after years of construction delays due to the Covid pandemic and United Nations sanctions, state news agency KCNA reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

(File photo)...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Kaysville man tied to kidnapping of 3 in Mexico now faces 4 felonies in Utah

A Kaysville man at the center of a two-week search for a missing 14-year-old Ogden girl and her two younger cousins in Veracruz, Mexico, was charged Sunday with four first-degree felonies.

22 hours ago

UNSPECIFIED: In this concept illustration provided by NASA, NASA's Perseverance (Mars 2020) rover w...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

New Mars study suggests an ocean’s worth of water may be hiding beneath the red dusty surface

Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean, new research suggests.

24 hours ago

Banksy rhino depicted on a wall looking as it is stepping on a real world car...

Associated Press

Rhino art pops up in new animal-themed Banksy collection

Street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London. It is the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more.

1 day ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, leads a meeting with top security and defense officials abo...

Associated Press

Ukraine military occupies 1,000 square kilometers of Russia’s Kursk region

A swift Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region marks the largest such cross-border raid by Kyiv’s forces in the nearly 2½-year war, exposing Russia’s vulnerabilities and dealing a painful blow to the Kremlin.

2 days ago

FILE - An LA 2028 sign is seen in front of the Olympic cauldron at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseu...

Graham Dunbar, AP Sports Writer

After Paris Olympics shined, L.A. in 2028 brings new sports, a fresh look

The Olympics will always have Paris. The next Summer Games go to Los Angeles in 2028.

2 days ago

Flashes of lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the ...

Associated Press

A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners

The 2024 Olympics are done. The United States led the final medal standings with 126 total medals, ahead of China (91), Britain (65) and France (64). Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

North Korea will reopen to international tourism this winter, tour operators say