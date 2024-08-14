When Will Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Be Available For Purchase?

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s a new era for the official outfitter of the NHL’s on-ice uniforms as Fanatics signed a 10-year contract with the league this past spring to provide the best hockey players in the world with their authentic sweaters.

After giving some of the top stars in the game an opportunity to have a first look and officially debuting the new jerseys at the 2024 NHL draft, one can only wonder, when will the Utah Hockey Club sweaters be available for purchase?

A New Era For Fanatics & The NHL

For the last six years, Fanatics has been a primary outfitter for the NHL, producing the practice wear for players, coaches and staff. They also made the “replica” jerseys, providing fans with a cheaper alternative than the authentic Adidas uniforms. Additionally, Fanatics made special event gear for the Winter Classic Series and even produced the official Stanley Cup Champions locker room gear.

With such a solid foundation and productive partnership, it came as no surprise when the NHL announced the decade deal earlier this year. Since then, Fanatics has been focused on improving the sweaters but not changing too much about them after taking suggestions from players.

According to the National Hockey League, the changes will include an additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance durability and reduce wear from hits or rubbing against the boards.

They will also change the shoulder fabrics from the previous Adidas jerseys to replace the debossed pattern while adding a new hologram finished NHL crest to the front and their Fanatics branded crest to the back neckline.

“I couldn’t be prouder to unveil the first-ever Fanatics branded NHL uniforms,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin told the NHL. “These jerseys were meticulously crafted in lockstep with NHL players, the NHLPA, equipment managers, teams and the NHL. Their feedback on what they were looking for in their next uniform completely drove our design, which was validated when we went back to all 32 teams during the past season to the show players and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to debut the jersey we’ve developed that will not only be worn by the best hockey players in the world, but also, for the first time in a decade, these same jerseys can be purchased by the NHL’s passionate fans as well.”

When Will The New Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Be Available For Purchase?

According to the NHL, the newly branded authentic Fanatics NHL jerseys will be available for purchase in September.

While there is no specific date for their release next month, more information should be provided in the coming weeks and fans should anticipate a solidified date for when the jerseys will go live on Fanatics.com or shop.nhl.com.

It is anticipated that the official Utah Hockey Club team store will also offer them for sale, but no date has been provided.

Which Players’ Sweater Should Utah Fans Get?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season less than two months away, fans may be wondering which players name they’ll want on the back of these new and incredibly well-designed Utah jerseys.

First off, one can never go wrong with a franchise player and for Utah that includes Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev.

Keller is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, has led the squad in goals and assists the last few years, is a former NHL All-Star and has the best chance to be named the franchise’s first-ever captain.

As for Sergachev, this two-time Stanley Cup Champion is a top 10 defenseman, made headlines as one of the biggest trade acquisitions of the summer and will likely be one of team’s leaders moving forward.

For those looking for a younger player they can invest in, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther are two of the most exciting young talents on the roster who play on the same forward line.

As for this year’s draft picks, a Tij Iginla sweater would be a great choice and a piece of history as he was Utah’s first ever draft pick. However, it is unknown if his jersey will be offered right away as its unlikely that he’ll make the final roster this season and will need to spend some more time developing in the WHL before he’s ready.

