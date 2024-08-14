2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cleanup begins after floodwater damages Orem apartments

Aug 14, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:18 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

OREM — Homeowners are beginning the process of cleaning up after water broke through several condos in an Orem apartment complex Tuesday evening, leaving some with an unimaginable mess.

Plank by plank, homeowner Andrew Gill is ripping out his kitchen flooring ruined in the flooding.

“It mostly stayed in the main area and the hallway,” Gill said.

Gill lives on the first floor of the Stonebrook Condominiums in Orem, slammed by the flooding. Cell phone video showed how fast the water came running down the hill, filling up stairwells in the condos below, and spilling through into their homes.

“It got up to about here. You can see the water line right there,” Gill said, pointing to a spot on his door.

This photo shows water approaching the door of homeowner Andrew Gill on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Andrew Gill)

Fortunately for him, most of the water stayed outside. His Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the flood water rushed in. It eventually filled his entire stairwell with water and hail, half-way up the door. The pressure was so intense it burst open his next-door neighbor’s door, filling their entire apartment with water 3-feet high.

“I managed to get out of the house about 30 seconds before it happened,” Gill said.

Other neighbors got word as it was happening, and dozens rushed over to help remove the water from their homes.

‘It was pretty intense’

“We were trying to throw as many (sump) pumps into it as we could, we had bucket lines coming out of it, it was pretty intense,” said neighbor Rylee Tervort.

Gill is grateful they were there.

Water from a thunderstorm on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 did damage to homes in Orem. (KSL TV) Homeowners in Orem began cleaning up on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, after flooding damaged their homes the night before. (KSL TV) This photo shows water approaching the door of homeowner Andrew Gill on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Andrew Gill) Homeowners work to remove water from their homes on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (KSL TV) Water from a thunderstorm on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 did damage to homes in Orem. (KSL TV)

“It was awesome. I’d still be pumping water out if it was just me here on my own,” he said.

Even though he’s facing thousands of dollars in water damage, he’s feels fortunate he wasn’t hit as bad others.

“I don’t know how I only ended up with a couple inches in this apartment, I got so lucky,” Gill said.

Cleaning it up one wet plank at a time.

Some of the families lost a lot of their belongings, some couldn’t sleep in the homes last night the water was so high and the damage so severe.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A benefit concert was held to raise money for firefighters and those impacted by the Paddock Fire. ...

Brady Caskey, KIVI, CNN

Local bands raise money for firefighters and those impacted by the Paddock Fire in Emmett

The community of Emmett came together Tuesday night at a benefit concert to raise money for firefighters and those impacted by the Paddock Fire.

6 minutes ago

Granite School District is implementing a new rule prohbiting personal devices for its middle schoo...

Karah Brackin

Granite School District implements new cell phone rules as 2024 school year starts

As school started back up for Granite School District, a new cell phone policy was implemented for middle school and high school students.

38 minutes ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Carlysle Price

Man facing charges for shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

A man is facing two charges after the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said he shot a neighbor's dog Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

48 minutes ago

Casey Scott headed out early to gift free gas cards and give bro hugs as students head back to scho...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott back with free gas cards and bro hugs during back to school week

Casey Scott headed out early to gift free gas cards and give bro hugs as students head back to school.

1 hour ago

(Page Police Department Facebook page)...

Mariah Maynes, KSL NewsRadio

Two injured by lightning strike at Horseshoe Bend overlook

Two people were struck by lightning on Monday while visiting Horseshoe Bend, inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

2 hours ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference as part of the National Governors Associatio...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox named co-chairman of National Housing Crisis Task Force

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has joined a bipartisan National Housing Crisis Task Force that intends to inspire transformational change in U.S. housing policy.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Cleanup begins after floodwater damages Orem apartments