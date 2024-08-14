2024 Paris Olympic coverage
60 In 60: #13 BYU's Ben Bywater (Linebacker)

Aug 14, 2024

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar linebacker Ben Bywater checks in at No. 13.

 

Bywater makes it a baker’s dozen Cougars on this year’s list. He joins No. 15 Chase Roberts (WR), No. 17 Darius Lassiter (WR), No. 18 LJ Martin (RB), No. 27 Micah Harper (S), No. 29 Keanu Hill (TE), No. 30 Weylin Lapuaho (OL), and No. 31 Jack Kelly (LB) on this year’s 60 in 60 list.

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

BYU’s Ben Bywater

Despite an injury ending his BYU playing career, Bywater makes the list thanks to a stellar career in Cougar blue.

Long before heading to Provo, the 6’3, 235-pound linebacker was a Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News 4A All-State first-teamer as a senior at Olympus High School. Bywater played both ways for the Titans, excelling as a running back and linebacker. He led the team with 95 tackles on defense, 766 rushing yards, and nine scores on offense.

Bywater led the Titans to back-to-back region titles and was named Region 6 MVP in 2016.

RELATED: BYU LB Ben Bywater’s Career Ends Due To Shoulder Injury

Bywater took the Cougars defense by storm as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He recorded 102 tackles in the first two consecutive seasons he led the team in tackles.

In 2022, Bywater recorded 98 tackles and one sack but made a real difference in the passing game. The Salt Lake City native defended five passes while recording three interceptions. He scored the first touchdown of his career in a 24-23 bowl win over SMU to end his redshirt sophomore season.

The junior started 2023 strong, piling up 32 tackles and a sack before a shoulder injury cost him the rest of the season.

Bywater would have entered 2024 as the Cougars’ active career tackles leader with 247 stops. He ends his BYU career with seven games of ten or more tackles.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

