ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

‘My dad gave his life for me,’ says son of Layton man who drowned at Willard Bay

Aug 14, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

WILLARD, Box Elder County — The family of a man who drowned Saturday at Willard Bay said he died just as he lived — selflessly — while trying to save his son. He was described by family as a devoted, single dad who leaves behind five kids.

Andre Debose died Saturday in the water northwest of the state park near Eagle Beach after trying to save his 17-year-old son who jumped in to help his 19-year-old girlfriend. She had started struggling in rough waters as a storm rolled in.

His son’s girlfriend made it back to the boat, but Andre had jumped in after his son, Keidre who goes by Kash. Kash and Andre were still in the water when the family said Andre gave his life jacket to Kash as the boat drifted further away from him.  Andre went under the waves and did not resurface.

“My dad gave his life for me, so I feel like I gotta do something with my life,” Kash Debose said. “To become a plumber, go to trade school to run my dad’s business and his legacy.”

Andre Debose, who drown in Willard Bay Saturday, after helping rescue two others. (Debose family) Andre Debose, who drown in Willard Bay Saturday, after helping rescue two others. (Debose family) The Debose family in the car. Andre Debose is a single dad, who now leaves five children behind, following his death Saturday. (Debose family) Andre Debose kissing his family member on the cheek. (Debose family) Andre Debose with a family member. (Debose family) Andre Debose with a family member. (Debose family) Andre Debose with a family member. (Debose family) Andre Debose in front of the truck and boat. (Debose family)

Andre’s sister, Anyea said Andre moved to Utah from Florida two years ago and also worked on the construction at the new airport.  He was a father to five kids ages 1, 3, 13, 16, and 17. He recently bought a house and moved his mom, Donella, to Utah too.

Anyea Debose described Saturday’s events as a tragic accident.

“A tragic, tragic accident. He was an experienced swimmer and so all of them were. But it was just something that we can’t change. And so we definitely want to ensure that his legacy lives on through his kids.”

Anyea has also started a GoFundMe* to help saying that the kids will now need help to follow in their father’s footsteps.

“Any donations, even information of how we could continue to do stuff within Utah, because we want to try to keep them together as much as possible. But whatever money, resources, we’re happy to talk through it,” Anyea Debose said.

The family is planning a Memorial Service for Andre and have asked that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to his children’s trust.

“He was just determined to make it  — the American dream — to just make it on his own and share his dreams and aspirations with his kids. And that motivation to ensure that they were doing the same. ”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

