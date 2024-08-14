Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Dylan Guenther?

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Dylan Guenther when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

Moving on to one of the club’s most exciting young players, forward Dylan Guenther is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

Utah’s Dylan Guenther

Guenther is a 21-year-old right wing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Drafted No. 9 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, Guenther is one of the primary young prospects for the organization and should continue to be a key building block for the team moving forward.

But before making his debut for the Coyotes, Guenther was one of the hottest prospects to emerge from the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings.

Edmonton Oil Kings

Selected first overall by the Oil Kings in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, Guenther quickly became a junior star. In his rookie season, he scored 26 goals to go along with 33 assists, earning Rookie of the Year honors for the 2019-20 season.

After being drafted by the Coyotes in 2021, Guenther would return to the WHL and lead the Oil Kings with a whopping 45 goals and 46 assists. Subsequently, he remained red-hot in the playoffs with 13 goals and eight assists to lead the team to the Ed Chynoweth Cup. For his efforts, he was named to the WHL’s Central Division First All-Star Team.

Before his breakout season with the Coyotes last year, Guenther continued developing his game for a collection of different teams, including a short 33-game stint with the Coyotes, 20 games with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, and 29 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunner’s before being fully called up to Arizona. During that stretch he recorded 29 goals and 43 assists.

Arizona Coyotes

During the 2023-24 campaign, it finally all came together for the young forward as he appeared in 45 games for the Coyotes and registered 18 goals along with 17 assists.

Guenther is an incredibly talented offensive player with a great shot and good hands. But his greatest skill is how well he sees the ice and predicts plays before they even happen. Inside the offensive zone, he constantly puts himself in a position to make plays. Whether that’s finding a teammate crashing the net, posting up on the netminders doorstep, or finding crafty ways to score, this young forward is already a dangerous weapon.

What seemed to unlock his potential, as well as teammate Logan Cooley, was placing the two on a forward line with Lawson Crouse. This upcoming season, that trio could have a huge impact on the success of this team as Cooley and Guenther look to take a leap in their game and production.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch Guenther’s first game with the Utah Hockey Club on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Dylan Guenther?