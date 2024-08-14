2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Stewart Mandel: Here's How Cam Rising Can Be A Heisman Trophy Candidate

Aug 14, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Change has been the only constant in college football for the past few years, and the move to the Big 12 for the University of Utah is one of them.

The Utes are considered the slight favorite over the rest of the conference and thus earn a bid to the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Another good change for Utah is getting players back who missed time due to injury, and that means the return of quarterback Cam Rising and others. The Utes and their starting quarterback are getting respect with Rising on the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien award and other notable awards.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Plus, the preseason to 25 polls from the Associated Press and US LBM preseason coaches poll have the Utes in the top 15 and the highest ranked from the Big 12.

All of this leads to a bigger question, assuming these preseason accolades and projections turn into reality – does Utah have a Heisman Trophy candidate, and is it Rising?

Maybe, but it won’t be easy.

Cam Rising A “Sleeper” Heisman Candidate?

Since 2010, 12 quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy, so if Utah is going to have a player in the running for the Heisman the eyes should be put on Rising.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic joined JJ & Alex on The KSL Sports Zone to express how Rising is his dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate.

“​I ​did ​put ​Cam ​Rising ​as ​my ​sleeper  Heisman candidate,” Mandel said.I ​think he’s ​off the ​map ​after ​missing ​all ​of ​last season. ​If ​Utah ​does ​have ​the ​kind of ​season ​[and] wins, ​the ​Big12, then ​goes ​to the ​playoff, ​obviously ​it’ll ​mean ​he ​had ​a ​big ​season.

“I ​think ​in ​this ​new ​format, ​the Heisman will ​probably ​go ​to ​somebody ​from ​a ​team ​that ​made ​the 12-team playoffs.”

Mandel was clear, Rising is not his top choice. Others he mentioned for the Heisman included Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe or whichever running back wins the Ohio State starting job with TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins.

A few that Mandel did not mention but are definitely in the mix are quarterbacks Quinn Ewers of Texas, Georgia’s Carson Beck, and new Oregon Duck Dillion Gabriel.

It will take a lot for Rising to be in the running for the Heisman. It will not only take winning the Big 12 but putting up gaudy offensive numbers and that “Heisman moment.”

One thing Rising does have is name recognition and that goes a long way. He is a winner with back-to-back Pac-12 titles preceding him missing all of 2023 due to injury. Heisman voters like winners and having a well-known name helps.

The type of offense that the Utes run under Kyle Whittingham isn’t one to typically produce huge offensive numbers for its quarterback.

Having a really good passing game is clearly what Rising needs to be in the mix, but the Utes have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Dres Anderson had 1,002 back in 2013. There is some potential this year with tight end Brandt Kuithe back from injury and USC transfer Dorian Singer, but the Utes passing game is at best in the 40th percentile in passing offense under Whittingham.

It will take a change in philosophy, to some degree, by Whittingham to open up the offense more to allow Rising more opportunities to shine in the passing game. Coach Whittingham does love the QBR stat so maybe there is an opening there for the passing game to take the next step.

How Chaotic Will Big 12 Be?

The Big 12 is expected to have a lot of teams at the top contending for the conference crown. There are five teams ranked in the preseason polls and five that earned at least one first-place vote from the Big 12 poll from media days.

The league is deep at the top and Mandel’s thoughts are that that this league likely will have a team break out en route to a double-digit winning season. The big question is who?

“Utah ​is ​certainly ​the ​favorite, ​and ​understandably ​so,” Mandel said. “​And ​maybe they ​rise ​up ​and  ​go ​11-1 ​and ​everybody’s ​talking ​about them. 

“​But ​I ​could ​see ​Kansas ​State ​doing ​that. ​I ​could ​see ​Oklahoma ​State ​doing ​that. ​I ​could ​even ​see ​Kansas ​possibly ​doing ​that. ​So, ​that’s ​what ​makes ​this ​league ​fascinating.”

There could be any number of big offensive players from whoever wins the Big 12 to be in the contention for the Heisman Trophy.

For Rising to be considered for the Heisman, the first step is to help lead the Utes to a Big 12 title.

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast.

