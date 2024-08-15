2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Where insurance can and can’t help with storm damage

Aug 14, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

BY MATT GEPHARDT


SALT LAKE CITY As folks along the Wasatch Front have spent the day cleaning up after the storms of the last few days, it begs the question: what damage will insurance cover? Many homeowners may not get the help they might expect from their insurance company.

Most homeowner policies will cover damage caused by hailstorms to your roof, windows or other structures on your property. But, if heavy rainfall or hail causes flooding that subsequently damages your home, your homeowners insurance will not cover it. You must have flood insurance for that coverage.

 Flood insurance comes from the federal National Flood Insurance Program. And there are two different kinds of flood insurance: Building Coverage and Contents Coverage. Building Coverage covers items that are “connected to power and installed” such as electrical outlet, water heater, air conditioner or your furnace. Contents Coverage kicks in for other large appliances that are installed like your washer and dryer, or a spare fridge.

However, even with flood insurance, many people who get flooded are surprised to learn they are still on the hook for repairs and other items. Items you might keep in your basement that are not specifically listed in your flood insurance policy will not be covered. We’re talking about stuff like furniture, televisions or that box of family keepsakes you store downstairs.

Some homeowners in Orem experienced flooding earlier this week from a storm that moved through Utah County. What damage will be covered by homeowners insurance? (Viewer submission)

Also not covered: the walls themselves. If you have a finished basement, the cost to replace the flooded drywall falls on your shoulders.

Hail, wind or a downed branch messing up your roof will likely be covered under a standard homeowners policy.

But for your car, it’s another story.

Drivers will need to have comprehensive auto coverage to ensure storm damage will be covered by their insurers. Many drivers tend to drop full coverage once their car loan is paid off and then go with cheaper liability insurance. But when it comes to covering storm damage on your car, liability isn’t going to cut it.

“You’re not going to be covered,” warned Bill Penton, owner of the Penton Insurance Agency. “You need to shop around for a good body shop that can work with you and help reduce the cost.”

In recent months, I’ve done a lot of reporting on the ever-rising costs of car insurance. Insurance agents I’ve spoken to say that many drivers are ditching their comprehensive coverage to try to offset those increasing costs but it means they are on their own if a storm rolls through and damages their car.

