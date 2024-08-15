Get Gephardt helps restore Social Security survivor benefits for Bountiful teen

BOUNTIFUL — Hear the words, “Social Security” and the odds are that you’re going to think “retirement.” But Social Security can also be a lifeline for kids who lose one or both parents.

Ethan Bethers has been receiving survivor benefits since he was age 17, after his dad died unexpectedly.

“I learned, I think, through family, because I was in a bit of a daze – that my son, because he was a minor, was entitled to Social Security survivor benefits,” Ethan’s mother, Brenda Bethers told the KSL Investigators.

They applied and the monthly benefit began showing up, which Ethan says was helping him prepare for his future.

“Saving for school, cars,” he said.

“Preparing for the future,” is really the whole point of the Social Security survivor benefit. In fact, by law, kids who lose parents are entitled to the benefit through age 18. 19-year-olds can also receive it if they’re going to high school full time.

But when Ethan turned 18 in the middle of his senior year, his survivor benefits stopped.

“They paid him the month that he turned 18 and then after that, nothing,” Brenda said.

Ethan and Brenda appealed to the Social Security Administration to resume the benefits. They filled out forms. They called. And Brenda says everyone in the agency she spoke to seemed to agree that Ethan is due the money from his 18th birthday to his graduation – six months’ worth.

Payments are much-needed

While Ethan now works as an electrician, he says those back payments would make getting to his job a lot easier.

“I need a car,” he said. “I don’t have a car. I need a car.”

Sick of fighting on their own and not sure where else to turn, Ethan and Brenda contacted the KSL Investigators.

“If I owed them, I would be paying interest,” said Brenda. “I would be paying fees.”

We reached out to the Social Security Administration’s public relations department on Brenda and Ethan’s behalf. Citing privacy laws, they would not comment on the specifics in Ethan’s case but said that they “will reach out to Mr. Bethers and explain” what they would do next.

And just like that, the logjam got unjammed and Ethan received his full Social Security payment. And while the Social Security Administration did not explain what went wrong in this case, a spokesperson wrote “occasionally… additional manual processing” is required and that can take time.