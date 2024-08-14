2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Adds Depth With Dominik Marczuk Signing

Aug 14, 2024, 4:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—Looking to improve its attack for a potential postseason run, Real Salt Lake added 20-year-old midfielder Dominik Marczuk from Jagiellonia Bialystok of the Polish Ekstraklasa league.

RSL announced the signing on Wednesday, August 14.

“I am very happy to arrive in the United States at Real Salt Lake and move ahead in my career,” said Marczuk. “Major League Soccer’s growth in North America is excellent and I hope to arrive quickly to meet my teammates, work hard and help the Club, and obviously bring trophies home to the RSL fans.”

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Falls Out Of Leagues Cup With Shutout Loss To Houston Dynamo

“Dominik is a young, up-and-coming player that embraces the challenge of moving outside his home country. We believe he can help us this year and be part of our core group moving forward. We expect him to expand and impact our attack this year and are excited to see the group mesh during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs.”

Marczuk can play every attacking position for RSL. In 39 games over the past year, he scored seven goals and added 15 assists. Marczuk signed his first pro deal at 16 in 2019.

“We’re excited to add another technical, aggressive, and versatile attacker to our setup, as Dominik will no doubt deepen our attacking options and provide upside for the future,” said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid.

The club hopes Marczuk will clear the visa process and be eligible for RSL’s next game on Saturday, August 24. He is signed through the 2028 season.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake (12-8-5, 44 pts) resumes MLS play on Saturday, August 24, against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-19, 14 pts). The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 3 BYU Soccer Kicks Off 2024 Season Against No. 19 Wisconsin

PROVO, Utah – BYU Soccer kicks off the 2024 season with a Top 25 showdown at South Field against No. 19 Wisconsin. It’s the first meeting against the Badgers since 2007. HOME OPENER THIS THURSDAY 🤙 pic.twitter.com/JePIt075IV — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) August 12, 2024 BYU enters the match ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll. […]

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Announces Kick Times For Home Opener, Hawai’i Game

Less than three weeks before the season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced kickoff times for two games, including their home opener against Robert Morris.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Have Full 15 Man Roster After Latest Signings

The Utah Jazz appear to have their 15-man roster set after signing veteran Patty Mills, but who will see the floor for the team?

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Predictive Ratings Forecast Another Difficult Year For BYU Football In 2024

Will BYU exceed the low expectations in 2024?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stewart Mandel: Here’s How Cam Rising Can Be A Heisman Trophy Candidate

Can Utah quarterback Cam Rising win the Heisman Trophy? The Athletic's Stewart Mandel goes over what it would take.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Dylan Guenther?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Dylan Guenther when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.   

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Real Salt Lake Adds Depth With Dominik Marczuk Signing