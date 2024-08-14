Real Salt Lake Adds Depth With Dominik Marczuk Signing

SALT LAKE CITY—Looking to improve its attack for a potential postseason run, Real Salt Lake added 20-year-old midfielder Dominik Marczuk from Jagiellonia Bialystok of the Polish Ekstraklasa league.

RSL announced the signing on Wednesday, August 14.

“I am very happy to arrive in the United States at Real Salt Lake and move ahead in my career,” said Marczuk. “Major League Soccer’s growth in North America is excellent and I hope to arrive quickly to meet my teammates, work hard and help the Club, and obviously bring trophies home to the RSL fans.”

The Riot is ready for you pic.twitter.com/39gKb13ukh — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 14, 2024

“Dominik is a young, up-and-coming player that embraces the challenge of moving outside his home country. We believe he can help us this year and be part of our core group moving forward. We expect him to expand and impact our attack this year and are excited to see the group mesh during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs.”

Marczuk can play every attacking position for RSL. In 39 games over the past year, he scored seven goals and added 15 assists. Marczuk signed his first pro deal at 16 in 2019.

A proven champ at just 20 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dAXvgf2U4E — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 14, 2024

“We’re excited to add another technical, aggressive, and versatile attacker to our setup, as Dominik will no doubt deepen our attacking options and provide upside for the future,” said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid.

The club hopes Marczuk will clear the visa process and be eligible for RSL’s next game on Saturday, August 24. He is signed through the 2028 season.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake (12-8-5, 44 pts) resumes MLS play on Saturday, August 24, against the San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-19, 14 pts). The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here

Follow @bpreece24