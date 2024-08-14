Utah awarded $8 million to expand affordable housing for people with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the State of Utah, Department of Workforce Services $8 million to expand the supply of housing and supportive services for low-income people with disabilities Wednesday.

The grant was part of a national award that totaled $138.5 million, allocated across 18 state housing agencies.

The purpose of the grant was “to develop strategies to identify and refer low-income persons with disabilities to eligible homes, and to provide them with rental assistance and supportive services,” according to a press release.

The Biden-Harris Administration was able to provide funding through HUD‘s Section 811 Project Rental Assistance for Persons with Disabilities program.

The release states that the intention is for state housing agencies to work toward long-term housing security and affordability issues for people with disabilities, and to facilitate community integration.

“Adults with disabilities often face significant barriers in securing a safe and stable place to live,” Julia Gordon, assistant secretary for Housing and Federal Housing commissioner, said. “These awards create opportunities for more housing that’s available, accessible, and inclusive.”

In June 2024, a report from the Justice Department cited Utah, alleging the state had been breaking federal civil rights laws by violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The state was accused of segregating Utahns with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Earlier this year, the Services for People with Disabilities bill was introduced to the Utah State Legislature, outlining plans for the 2025 fiscal year.

The program providing Wednesday’s grant said it “identifies, stimulates, and supports innovative state-level strategies that will transform and increase housing for extremely low-income persons with disabilities while also making available appropriate support and services.”