2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Back to School
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Woman dies after breathing carbon monoxide in closed garage with running car

Aug 14, 2024, 5:05 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said two people are still in critical condition f...

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said two people are still in critical condition following an overnight carbon monoxide leak that occurred in the Edgewater Geneva Townhome complex in Vineyard. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

VINEYARD, Utah County — A woman died Sunday after she inhaled too much carbon monoxide while in a garage with a running car.

Investigators believe the woman and a man who survived were in the car inside the garage to use the vehicle’s air conditioning.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 7 at 2:51 a.m., deputies and Orem police officers responded to a report of residents who inhaled gas from a vehicle at the Edgewater Geneva Townhome complex in Vineyard.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the garage door open with a car and a man lying on the garage floor unconscious. Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of vehicle exhaust and could not stay in the garage.

“With another deputy, he re-entered the garage, and they removed the man from the garage and began to render aid to him,” the sheriff’s office press release stated. The deputies were able to get the man breathing, but he was still unconscious.

“During this time (deputies) noticed a woman’s legs were sticking out of the passenger side door in the back seat of the car,” the press release stated. “The deputies carried this woman outside and they noticed she was not conscious or breathing and had no pulse.”

The deputies administered first aid to the woman until paramedics arrived. The woman was transferred to the Timpanogos Hospital and later flown to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

The office identified the woman as 24-year-old Angelica Maria Avila Almanza of Vineyard. She was on life support and died Sunday afternoon.

The office reported that a 27-year-old woman, a 4-year-old, and two toddlers were also found inside the home. The unconscious man and other occupants were also taken to local hospitals and later released.

“Investigators believe Avila Almanza and the man were in the garage and may have been running the car motor so they could use the air conditioning,” the press release stated. “The walk-through door into the home from the garage and the roll-up garage door were closed during this time, and there was no carbon monoxide sensor in the garage.”

The office said the carbon monoxide sensors inside the apartment were activated, and four other occupants of the townhome left the building and called 911. These four were medically cleared at the scene.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Andre Debose (right), poses with his family....

Lindsay Aerts

‘My dad gave his life for me,’ says son of Layton man who drowned at Willard Bay

The family of a man who drowned Saturday at Willard Bay said he died just as he lived -- selflessly -- while trying to save his son. He was described by family as a devoted, single dad who leaves behind five kids.

1 hour ago

Breanna Berry, 21, was riding her bicycle when she was hit by a car, and dragged three blocks befor...

Andrew Adams

Woman recovering following hit-and-run collision in Vernal, family members say

A woman was seriously injured and recovering in the hospital Tuesday after a hit-and-run collision in Vernal, when she was dragged three blocks before the driver fled.

20 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck

A driver was killed after they crossed into oncoming traffic, and was struck by a semi-truck head-on Tuesday.

21 hours ago

Aspen Anderson meeting Carrie Becker after Becker saved her from a serious crash that could have co...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Woman injured in crash reunited with off-duty nurse who stopped to help her

An off-duty nurse is being credited for helping save a young woman from amputation following a serious crash. 

2 days ago

A view of Little Wildhorse Canyon from Chopper 5....

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

Family offers $10,000 reward for info on missing man, last seen in Emery County

Search and rescue crews are still looking for a man who went missing in Little Wild Horse Canyon on Saturday.

2 days ago

generic emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Man dies after driving motorcycle on TRAX rails, crashing in downtown Salt Lake City

A 28-year-old man died at the scene of a motorcycle crash after driving on a TRAX line.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Woman dies after breathing carbon monoxide in closed garage with running car